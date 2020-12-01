Virginia-Florida State football game will not be made up this season

On Monday, two days after the Virginia football team’s road game with Florida State was postponed just hours before kickoff due to COVID-19 issues within the Seminoles’ program, head coach Bronco Mendenhall said he had no interest in making a return trip to Tallahassee to make up the game.

On Tuesday, the ACC revealed that the Virginia-Florida State game would not be made up this season as it announced several changes to the conference's football schedule heading into the final few weeks of the regular season.

The cancelled matchup with the Seminoles leaves the Wahoos with just two remaining regular season games. Virginia will close out its home schedule on Saturday when it hosts Boston College at 3:30 p.m. at Scott Stadium. The Cavaliers will wrap up the regular season on Dec. 12 in Blacksburg against rival Virginia Tech. The kickoff time and TV designation for the Commonwealth Cup matchup is expected to be announced later this week.

Florida State, which has not played a game since Nov. 14 due to COVID-19 issues, will now conclude its season with a home game against Duke on Dec. 12 and a road matchup at Wake Forest on Dec. 19.