Virginia-Florida State football game postponed due to COVID-19 issues

For the second consecutive Saturday, a Florida State football game was postponed on game day.

This one impacts Virginia, which was scheduled to compete against the Seminoles on Saturday night at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee.

Instead, positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent quarantining and contact tracing within Florida State’s football program led to a postponement. The ACC announced the news Saturday morning.

“Our team underwent the mandated third-party testing yesterday and learned late last night that we had one positive test,” Florida State director of athletics David Coburn said in a statement Saturday. “Contact tracing this morning determined that, with opt-outs and injuries, we had just 44 scholarship players for the game, with some position groups depleted almost entirely.”

No makeup date was announced, although both teams have open dates on Dec. 19.

Virginia flew into Tallahassee prior to the game, expecting to play Saturday. UVa’s plan as of Saturday morning was to fly home without having competed despite having paid for the trip to Tallahassee and back.