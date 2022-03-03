Virginia fires women's basketball coach Tina Thompson

Her words were too late, and the on-court product had suffered long enough.

Virginia could’ve fired Tina Thompson that night if it felt compelled to.

“There is no excuse for not competing consistently,” Thompson said in the aftermath of UVa’s 71-42 home blowout loss to Virginia Tech — the most lopsided setback in the history of the women’s basketball rivalry — on Jan. 27.

“And I take full responsibility for that,” she said. “I am responsible for how we show up as a team and how we compete from start to finish of the game. I’ve made excuses just a little bit for why we show up the way we show up, but we’re not doing that anymore.”

UVa’s loss to the Hokies was its eighth in a row, and the losing streak didn’t stop there. The Cavaliers lost 14 consecutive games before beating Duke on Feb. 17 to win their first Atlantic Coast Conference game in nearly two years.

But the damage was already done and there was no coming back from the lows the Hoos fell to this winter in which they finished 5-22 overall and 2-14 in the ACC.

The Thompson era is over.

On Thursday, UVa announced the termination of Thompson’s contract. She served as Cavaliers coach since 2018 and had one year remaining on her deal.

“Unfortunately, we have not experienced the kind of success this program has come to expect and deserve,” UVa athletic director Carla Williams said in a statement. “I am thankful for Coach Thompson’s efforts and I wish her the very best.”

Thompson, the former top pick in the WNBA Draft, four-time WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist with Team USA as a player, didn’t have the same triumphs in her first stint as a head coach.

She was 30-63 during her four-year tenure in charge of the Cavaliers after being hired on April 16, 2018 following a three-year stint as an assistant at the University of Texas.

This year, the Hoos finished last in the ACC in scoring offense, scoring margin, field goal percentage and 3-point shooting.

Their season came to an end Wednesday night after their first-round round loss to Wake Forest in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. UVa led 45-42 after three quarters at the Greensboro Coliseum, but collapsed in the fourth quarter while the Demon Deacons shot 58% from the field over the last 10 minutes and outscored UVa 19-8 in the final period.

The 2021-22 season had other issues for the Cavaliers, who forfeited games against Louisville and Notre Dame. The contest against the Cardinals, which was scheduled for Feb. 10, was scrapped because, ‘Virginia’s travel was impacted by mechanical and aircraft staffing issues,’ according to an ACC release.

The Hoos dealt with a coronavirus pause and postponements earlier in the year, too.

Thompson’s downfall started before those problems, though. In Thompson’s first season after taking over for former coach Joanne Boyle, who stepped down to focus on the adoption of her daughter after leading the Cavaliers to the NCAA Tournament in her final season at the helm, Thompson went 12-19.

In 2019-20, they were 13-17, and last season they lost the five games they played prior to cancelling the rest of the schedule because of health and safety concerns.

A national search for Thompson’s replacement begins immediately, according to the Virginia press release.

In its history, UVa has won 11 ACC regular-season titles, three ACC Tournament crowns and reached the NCAA Tournament 25 times.

