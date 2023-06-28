The University of Virginia athletics department has earned its second-highest finish ever in the Learfield Directors’ Cup, a competition that recognizes the success of college athletic departments as a whole.

The Cavaliers finished fourth in the standings with 1,105.50 points, trailing only Stanford (1,412.00), Texas (1,370.50) and Ohio State (1,170.75). Virginia placed in the top 25 for the 16th consecutive time and is one of 10 programs to rank in the top 30 of the final Directors’ Cup standings in every year of the competition.

Points in the Directors’ Cup standings are awarded by a school’s NCAA postseason finish in 19 sports, four of which must be men’s and women’s basketball, baseball and volleyball.

Virginia’s success during the 2022-23 athletic year was highlighted by national championships in women’s swimming and diving and men’s tennis. Other highlights included the UVa baseball team advancing to its sixth Men’s College World Series and the men’s lacrosse team reaching the Final Four.

The Cavaliers won three Atlantic Coast Conference championships (women’s swimming and diving, men’s tennis and rowing) during the 2022-23 athletic year, bringing its total since the spring of 2002 to 93, the most of any ACC school during that time. Virginia also won ACC regular-season titles in men’s basketball and men’s tennis.

UVa athletes also enjoyed plenty of success at the individual level. Kate Douglass won the Honda Sport Award for Swimming & Diving for the second consecutive year after winning three individual NCAA championships (200 IM, 100 fly and 200 breast) and four relay championships (200 medley, 200 free, 400 medley, 400 free relay).

Her teammate, Gretchen Walsh, won a pair of individual NCAA championships (100 back, 100 free) and was part of four relay titles (200 medley, 200 free, 400 medley, 400 free), while Alex Walsh won the 400 IM national title and was part of four relay championships (200 medley, 800 free, 400 medley, 400 free).

Track and field athlete Ethan Dabbs became the first-ever competitor to win four ACC men’s javelin titles. He also finished second in the men’s javelin at the NCAA Championship for the second consecutive season.

Virginia catcher Kyle Teel was named ACC Baseball Player of the Year, while Douglass was named ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Year. Wrestler Justin McCoy captured an ACC championship at 165 pounds and Amanda Sambach won the ACC individual title in women’s golf, setting a conference scoring record.

Virginia also had two coaches win ACC Coach of the Year honors, Todd DeSorbo (women’s swimming) and Andres Pedroso (men’s tennis). DeSorbo also was named College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America Women’s Coach of the Year, while Pedroso was named the ITA National Coach of the Year.

UVa was one of six ACC programs to finish in the top 25 of the Directors’ Cup standings. Other ACC schools in the top 25 of the Directors’ Cup standings were North Carolina (8th, 1,068 points), Duke (16th, 977.80 points), Florida State (17th, 909.25 points), N.C. State (19th, 893 points) and Notre Dame (20th, 884.00 points).