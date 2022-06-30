Virginia finishes 11th in Directors' Cup standings

A pair of national championships helped the University of Virginia athletics department finish 11th in the final 2021-22 Directors’ Cup competition, the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics announced Thursday.

It is the second consecutive year that the Cavaliers have finished 11th in the competition, which awards overall athletic department excellence. Points in the Directors’ Cup standings are based on a school’s NCAA postseason finish in 19 sports, four of which must be men’s and women’s basketball, baseball and volleyball.

Texas finished first in the Directors’ Cup standings for the second consecutive year. The Longhorns finished with 1,449.50 points, while Stanford was second with 1,352.25 points.

Virginia was one of six ACC programs to finish in the top 25 of the Directors’ Cup standings. The others were North Carolina (6th, 1,087.25), Notre Dame (8th, 1021), Florida State (14th, 910), N.C. State (17th, 870) and Duke, (21st, 849.50).

Virginia, which won national championships in women's swimming and diving and men's tennis, placed in the top 25 in the standings for the 15th consecutive time.

“It’s been a remarkable year and it is humbling for me to be able to watch the resiliency, work ethic and grit of our coaches and student-athletes,” Virginia director of athletics Carla Williams said. "Our entire staff should take great pride in knowing we cannot accomplish anything without their commitment and dedicated work. Two more team titles this year bringing the total to 31 NCAA team championships all-time is absolutely phenomenal."

In addition to the pair of NCAA championships, Virginia's men’s lacrosse and women’s tennis teams advanced to the NCAA quarterfinals, while rowing (ninth) and men’s swimming and diving (10th) earned top-10 finishes at their respective national competitions.

The UVa men’s track and field team placed 14th at the NCAA Championships, while the women’s golf team placed 15th and the women’s soccer and field hockey programs each advanced to the NCAA Sweet 16.

Eight Virginia wrestlers advanced to the NCAA Championships, tying for second-most in program history, and baseball, women’s lacrosse, women’s track and field and men’s golf and men’s and women’s cross country made NCAA Tournament appearances.

Virginia won four Atlantic Coast Conference championships during the 2021-22 athletic year and its 90 conference titles since the spring of 2002 are the most of any ACC school during that time.

In 2021-22, the Cavaliers earned ACC championships in women’s swimming and diving (18th championship in program history and 13th title since 2008), men’s tennis (14th championship in program history), men’s lacrosse (19th overall) and rowing (12th in a row and 21 of 22 overall).

Virginia also won ACC regular-season titles in women’s soccer and men’s tennis.

Individually, Kate Douglass won the Honda Sport Award for Swimming & Diving and was named College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America Women’s Swimmer of the Year. Douglass won three individual NCAA championships (50 free, 100 fly, 200 breast) and was part of four NCAA relay championships (200 medley relay, 200 free relay, 400 medley relay, 400 free relay).

Alex Walsh won three individual NCAA championships (200 IM, 400 IM, 200 fly) and was part of three NCAA championship relays (200 free relay, 400 medley relay, 400 free relay). Gretchen Walsh claimed one individual NCAA championship (100 free) and was part of four NCAA championship relays (200 free relay, 400 medley relay, 200 medley relay, 400 free relay).

Claudio Romero captured the NCAA discus title to give Virginia its eighth individual national champion for the 2021-22 athletic year.

"We also celebrated eight individual national championships this year, and are so grateful for the opportunity to represent the University and our fans on the national stage,” Williams said.

Beth Lillie became the first Cavalier to post two top-10 finishes at the NCAA Women’s Golf Championships. Iñaki Montes de la Torre was named ACC Men’s Tennis Player of the Year, while Emma Navarro was named ACC Women’s Tennis Player of the Year.

Todd DeSorbo (women’s swimming), Andres Pedroso (men’s tennis), Kevin Sauer (rowing) and Lars Tiffany (men’s lacrosse) earned ACC Coach of the Year honors. DeSorbo was named College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America Women’s Coach of the Year. Pedroso was named the ITA National Coach of the Year.