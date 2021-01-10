Virginia finds success playing two point guards at the same time

Kihei Clark and Reece Beekman played 77 of a possible 80 combined minutes in Saturday’s win at Boston College. The two point guards were on the floor together for almost the entirety of the 61-49 victory, yet they committed just one turnover.

With Casey Morsell and Kody Stattmann both out Saturday, Virginia opted for a two point guard lineup for most of the game. UVa did the same in the game prior, a win over Wake Forest. With a lack of guard depth, Bennett opted to give his two shifty ball handlers a chance to play together for most of a game.

UVa’s point guards delivered in both contests, tallying a combined 12 assists compared to just six turnovers. They also scored a combined 38 points over the two games.

“Guys that have feel, they can see stuff. They draw, they kick, they know how to play and put pressure by penetration, [they] are important,” Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said. “I think Reece and Kihei, they’ve done a good job.”

Last season, UVa only had one game with seven or fewer committed turnovers. This season, the Cavaliers have recorded five games with seven or fewer turnovers, including all three conference games thus far.