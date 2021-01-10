Virginia finds success playing two point guards at the same time

Kihei Clark and Reece Beekman played 77 of a possible 80 combined minutes in Saturday’s win at Boston College. The two point guards were on the floor together for almost the entirety of the 61-49 victory, yet they committed just one turnover.
With Casey Morsell and Kody Stattmann both out Saturday, Virginia opted for a two point guard lineup for most of the game. UVa did the same in the game prior, a win over Wake Forest. With a lack of guard depth, Bennett opted to give his two shifty ball handlers a chance to play together for most of a game.
UVa’s point guards delivered in both contests, tallying a combined 12 assists compared to just six turnovers. They also scored a combined 38 points over the two games.
“Guys that have feel, they can see stuff. They draw, they kick, they know how to play and put pressure by penetration, [they] are important,” Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said. “I think Reece and Kihei, they’ve done a good job.”
Last season, UVa only had one game with seven or fewer committed turnovers. This season, the Cavaliers have recorded five games with seven or fewer turnovers, including all three conference games thus far.
Clark says the two point guard look reminds him of his freshman year, when he took the floor with Ty Jerome. The look provides UVa with different options in terms of which player might facilitate the offense each time down the floor.
It’s early in the season, but the duo seems to be gaining confidence playing together.
“I think we just try to play off of each other, just try to learn each other’s strengths and just what we’d like to do, but it’s fun being on the court with him at the same time,” Clark said.
Morsell should return to action shortly after missing time due to COVID-19 contact tracing protocols, but the lineup gives something Bennett to consider for future games.
Against Wake Forest and Boston College, Virginia started Beekman, Clark, Jay Huff, Sam Hauser and Trey Murphy. Huff played center, while Murphy and Hauser operated along the wing and in the post at times.
The lineup provides tremendous offensive upside, and it also meets Bennett’s defensive standards.
Virginia held Boston College to a season-low 49 points. Wake Forest only managed 22 points in the second half against the Wahoos.
“Reece is long, Trey is long, I thought that was significant,” Bennett said. “And again, we made a few adjustments with our personnel that helped us, but I liked it … I think all those guys that are first years to our system, Trey, Reece, Sam haven’t played. I think they’re, at least the last couple games they’ve gone in the right direction and it’s helped our team defense.”
While Beekman and Clark didn’t tally any steals against Boston College, Bennett liked the defense from the two point guards. In the game prior, they combined for seven steals against the Demon Deacons. Beekman accounted for five of those.
“I thought the on-ball defense today was the best we’ve had,” Bennett said after the Boston College win.
As UVa continues to toy with its lineup as the season progresses, the Cavaliers may have found something worth exploring with their two point guard lineup.