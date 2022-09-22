Virginia finding success with running back rotation

The way Virginia divided its running back reps and succeeded with a three-man rotation this past Saturday has the Hoos confident their collection of rushers is developing well.

“The running back room is coming together as a group,” Cavaliers coach Tony Elliott said earlier this week. “I think that’s really, really important, because that’s eventually going to bring the best out of each one of them.”

Fifth-year senior Perris Jones has solidified himself as the starter three weeks into action and leads UVa in rushing with 186 yards entering its Friday night contest at Syracuse. But Mike Hollins is earning regular carries, too, and freshman Xavier Brown made his biggest impact yet in the Cavaliers’ 16-14 victory against Old Dominion this past weekend.

Brown netted a game-best 88 rushing yards, and showcased his toughness and acceleration on his first touch in the opening quarter when he took a toss, barreled through a pair of would-be tacklers before bursting forward for a 38-yard gain.

“We just complement each other, you know what I mean,” Jones said. “That’s what we say in the room. There’s no fall off. Whoever is in there is going to do their thing and going to show out for the group.”

“And I think the young guy [Brown] kind of puts the old guys on notice,” Elliott said. “As I’ve said in the past and I always say, ‘Game recognizes game,’ so those guys recognize that this young buck, he’s going to do it the way we ask him to do it.”

Elliott said because Brown is in his first season with the program after starring for Lexington Christian Academy in Kentucky, he doesn’t have as many bad habits to break as some of the veterans who have practiced in a particular fashion during their multi-year college careers.

The coach, though, has been thrilled since his arrival from Clemson with the approach Jones, a former walk-on, takes in practice, and Elliott said Hollins has bettered his consistency since training camp during drills as well.

Hollins flashes good power and natural ability when he runs the ball. He scored the Cavaliers’ lone touchdown against the Monarchs and might’ve had another if he didn’t fumble on a carry inside ODU’s 5-yard line.

“I told [Hollins] last week, I said man, ‘You’ve been practicing very, very well, playing very, very well for the most part. You just got to take care of the football,’” Elliott said. “‘It’s got to be important to you.’

“What I used to tell my backs when I coached them as a coordinator,” Elliott explained, “I’d say ‘Hey, man, if I put it in your hands close to the box, you’d better put it in because I’m not going to give it to you again. If you don’t get it in the first time, then I’m going quarterback run, I’m getting an extra hat or I’m going to throw a fade to one of these big, tall receivers.’ Just trying to create that mindset that when you’re that close to the goal line, put it in the box.”

If Hollins and the Cavaliers would’ve done that more frequently last week, they likely would’ve beaten ODU by a wider margin, so they’ll seek to finish drives and red-zone runs in the end zone against the Orange.

Elliott said it’s possible the staff will use Miami transfer running back Cody Brown more often against Syracuse. Fifth-year senior Ronnie Walker Jr. has returned to practice since his spring injury and dressed for games each of the past two weeks, but has not taken any carries to this point.

Jones said a three-deep alone allows for him, Hollins and Xavier Brown to remain unfatigued in the second half.

“We do [like that rotation],” Cavaliers offensive coordinator Des Kitchings said, “and if somebody else emerges, we’ll rotate him in there to keep them fresh.”

Kitchings said Brown is likely to get touches earlier in the contest against the Orange than he did in any of the three previous games based on his performance versus the Monarchs and the comfort within the offense he has shown in practice.

“I’m up to speed,” Brown said. “I’m learning from the older guys. I’ve got Mike, Perris, Cody and Ronnie in front of me, so I’m learning from all of them and the coaches.”