Virginia field hockey team's upset bid falls short against No. 1 North Carolina

Erin Matson is the best field hockey player on the best college field hockey team in the country.

The North Carolina star showed why she’s so highly regarded in the field hockey world on Friday in Charlottesville. Behind three goals from the 2019 National Player of the Year, No. 1 UNC defeated No. 12 UVa 3-2 in overtime.

It was an impressive showing from Matson, and a gutsy performance from Virginia, which came close to defeating the nation’s best team.

“Very proud of the team’s effort today,” UVa head coach Michele Madison said. “Their mindset to compete was just what you need to have to beat a No. 1 team. They came out to win the game.”

Only a stellar showing from Matson was able to keep the Cavaliers (6-11, 1-4 ACC) from beating the top-ranked Tar Heels (14-1, 4-1 ACC).

After a solid first quarter from both sides, Matson opened the scoring halfway through the second quarter when she found the back of the goal on a penalty corner. The junior forward was assisted by sophomore back Madison Orobono and sophomore midfielder Paityn Wirth.