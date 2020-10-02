Virginia field hockey team uses late goal to top Syracuse

A grueling ACC field hockey clash with Syracuse could’ve gone Virginia’s way from the beginning.
The Wahoos squandered a pair of early chances and had a second-quarter goal thwarted by replay, but in the end, they did just enough to win.
A goal off a penalty corner in the final 90 seconds of the match gave Virginia a 1-0 victory over Syracuse on Friday afternoon. The Wahoos move to 2-1 on the season and 2-0 in ACC action.
With the game hanging in the balance, the Cavaliers earned a penalty corner. Laura Janssen deflected a rocketed shot from Amber Ezechiels into the back of the goal. The limited crowd in attendance cheered as the Cavaliers secured the game-deciding goal in the final minutes.
“They called the number, and I was like, ‘OK, I’m gonna get this,’ and Amber gave the perfect ball from the top of the circle for me to tip it in,” Janssen said.
Despite a 0-0 score for most of the afternoon, both teams played quality field hockey. Syracuse took advantage of limited chances, forcing UVa to stop quality shots on goal. The Wahoos embraced the challenge.
Defensively, the Orange deserves credit for a well-played game. Virginia created what appeared to be two ideal scoring chances in the opening five minutes, but Syracuse turned both shots aside.
Goalkeeper Syd Taylor performed well, finishing with two saves. The Orange defense was credited with a pair of additional saves. Virginia tallied four quality first-quarter shots, but Syracuse kept the ball out of the goal thanks to consistent defensive effort from everyone on the back line.
A second-quarter effort nearly resulted in a goal for Virginia, but the chance didn’t stand after video review. Syracuse avoided allowing a goal despite Virginia finishing with seven shots in the opening 30 minutes.
Most of the second-half action took place in the middle of the field as each team tried to generate scoring chances against good defense. It was a highly competitive match despite the lack of goals, as both teams struggled to put together a string of passes near the opposing team’s goal.
“It was really tough,” Janssen said. “Both of the teams were pretty physical. We were trying to fight through it. I feel like we had so many opportunities and so did they. It was just a real ACC game. It was hard, tough. All of us had to work really hard.”
UVa ultimately posted its second consecutive shutout victory behind good defense and play from goalkeeper Taylor Henriksen. Head coach Michele Madison was pleased with the effort, especially given the success of big second-half passes from the Orange.
“They’re playing as a unit,” Madison said of her defense. “They just know each other so well instinctively and just cover for each other so well and are very composed in their tackles.”
Defensive communication and consistency has been on display since the team’s season-opening 2-1 loss to Wake Forest. UVa showed a defensive rhythm Friday, seeming to always be in proper position.
The Cavaliers face Syracuse again Sunday at noon in a rematch of Friday’s nail-biter.
“We gotta rest up,” Madison said. “We gotta watch tape because we have to have a strategy against their big-ball attack and find a way to get that ball into the goal.”
