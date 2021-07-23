Virginia field hockey team unveils its 2021 fall schedule

The Wahoos then face a pair of in-state rivals for the second time, traveling to Old Dominion on Oct. 17 before hosting William & Mary on Oct. 20.

Virginia heads to Syracuse on Oct. 22 for its final road game of the regular season, then plays host to Drexel (Oct. 24) and defending national champion North Carolina (Oct. 29) to close things out ahead of the ACC Tournament, which will take place Nov. 4-7 at Syracuse.

Broadcast designations for Virginia's regular season games will be revealed by the ACC at a later date.

In other field hockey news, Virginia rising junior Adele Iacobucci has been named to the United States' 18-player roster for the upcoming Junior Pan American Championship, which will take place Aug. 21-28 at the Prince of Wales Country Club in Santiago, Chile.

“I’m super excited to be able to represent USA at the Junior Pan American Championships,” Iacobucci said in a release. “I’m so grateful for my teammates and staff at UVa as they have helped me develop into the player I am today.”

Iacobucci was an All-Atlantic Region first team selection last season after finishing second on the team in goals (8) and points (17). Iacobucci and Team USA will be in Pool B of the Junior Pan American Championship along with with Chile and Trinidad and Tobago.

The U.S. opens pool play against Trinidad and Tobago on Aug. 21 at 1 p.m.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.