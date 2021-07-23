Virginia field hockey team unveils its 2021 fall schedule

After playing a COVID-altered 2020-21 season that saw it play games in both the fall and the spring, the Virginia field hockey team is returning to a traditional fall season in 2021.
The Cavaliers, who finished with a 7-11 record last season, announced their 17-game 2021 fall state on Friday, which includes 11 home games.
Virginia will play six games against ACC opponents and an 11-game nonconference slate that includes three matchups with Big Ten teams.
After scrimmages against American (Aug. 16, 1 p.m.) and Liberty (Aug. 20, 5 p.m.), UVa will open the regular season at home against Penn State on Aug. 27 at 5 p.m.
After hosting Delaware on Aug. 29 in their second game of the season, the Cavaliers will head to Williamsburg to face William & Mary on Sept. 3. UVa then returns to Charlottesville for home games against Towson on Sept. 5 and Miami (Ohio) on Sept. 10.
The Cavaliers open ACC play at Louisville on Sept. 17, which kicks off a three-game road swing that includes road matchups with Ohio State (Sept. 19) and Wake Forest (Sept. 24).
After a lengthy stint between home games, Virginia returns to Turf Field on Sept. 26 to begin a four-game homestand with a matchup with in-state foe Old Dominion. Virginia then hosts Duke (Oct. 1) and Maryland (Oct. 7) before closing out the homestand against Boston College on Oct. 9.
The Wahoos then face a pair of in-state rivals for the second time, traveling to Old Dominion on Oct. 17 before hosting William & Mary on Oct. 20.
Virginia heads to Syracuse on Oct. 22 for its final road game of the regular season, then plays host to Drexel (Oct. 24) and defending national champion North Carolina (Oct. 29) to close things out ahead of the ACC Tournament, which will take place Nov. 4-7 at Syracuse.
Broadcast designations for Virginia's regular season games will be revealed by the ACC at a later date.
In other field hockey news, Virginia rising junior Adele Iacobucci has been named to the United States' 18-player roster for the upcoming Junior Pan American Championship, which will take place Aug. 21-28 at the Prince of Wales Country Club in Santiago, Chile.
“I’m super excited to be able to represent USA at the Junior Pan American Championships,” Iacobucci said in a release. “I’m so grateful for my teammates and staff at UVa as they have helped me develop into the player I am today.”
Iacobucci was an All-Atlantic Region first team selection last season after finishing second on the team in goals (8) and points (17). Iacobucci and Team USA will be in Pool B of the Junior Pan American Championship along with with Chile and Trinidad and Tobago.
The U.S. opens pool play against Trinidad and Tobago on Aug. 21 at 1 p.m.