Virginia field hockey team tops William & Mary
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Annie McDonough scored two goals to lead the No. 16 Virginia field hockey team to a 5-1 win over William & Mary on Wednesday at the UVa Turf Field.

Greer Gill, Esha Shah and Amber Ezechiels also scored for Virginia, which improved to 8-6 on the season and completed the season sweep of William & Mary (3-10). The Cavaliers beat the Tribe in the teams' first meeting this season.

“They showed up and took care of business," Virginia coach Michele Madison said of Wednesday's win. "Today was a total team effort.”

Virginia came out firing on Wednesday, scoring two goals in the first six minutes of the game.

Gill scored her first goal of the season when Adele Iacobucci found her wide open on the left side of the net 4:16 into the game. Just over a minute later, Ezechiels scored her team-leading sixth goal of the year when she converted a penalty corner.

Shah made it a 3-0 advantage when she took off on a breakaway and converted a one-on-one opportunity with the goalie midway through the second quarter. The Tribe scored their lone goal off a penalty corner with just under three minutes remaining in the first half.

McDonough scored the first of her two goals 3:28 into the second half, knocking in a pass from Gill from the left corner of the cage. McDonough added her second goal in the fourth quarter, tapping in a pass from Ezechiels after a penalty corner to provide the final margin. McDonough has now scored four goals this season.

Tyler Kennedy got the start for UVa in goal and earned the win after playing the first half. Lauren Hausheer played the second half in goal for the Wahoos. Kimi Jones made three saves for William & Mary in the first half. Maddie George played in for the Tribe in the second half, making two saves.

Virginia travels to No. 6 Syracuse (11-2, 4-0 ACC) on Friday at 4 p.m. before closing out the weekend by hosting Drexel (5-11, 2-2 CAA) on Sunday at noon.

Virginia 5, William & Mary 1

Nonconference matchup

Key player: Annie McDonough scored two goals for the Cavaliers.

