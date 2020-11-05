Virginia field hockey team tops Wake Forest to reach ACC Tournament semifinals

Laura Janssen scored two goals to lead the Virginia field hockey team to a 2-1 victory over Wake Forest on Thursday in the first round of the ACC Tournament in Chapel Hill, N.C.

With the win, Virginia (4-6) advances face top-seeded Louisville (7-1) in the ACC Tournament semifinals on Friday at 1:30 p.m.

Both of Janssen's goals came off assists from sophomore back Cato Geusgens. Her second goal — which proved to be the game-winner — came with 13:49 remaining in the match.

“It was pretty intense," said Janssen, who has scored in four of her past six games and now has seven goals this season. "I felt like we were dominating. they kept hitting balls into our pressure. I’m glad we finished that. For our corner attack, they kept trying to get me to take the ball from the right side. I feel like we’ve been doing that a lot, and it worked. I’m glad it worked. Today we practiced hard to get those balls and Kato’s delivery was perfect.”

Janssen got the Cavaliers on the board early, scoring off a redirect from Geusgens on a penalty corner to give UVa a 1-0 lead just one minute into the match.

Wake Forest knotted the score at 1-1 midway through the period on Alexis Grippo’s penalty stroke goal.