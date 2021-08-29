Virginia field hockey team tops Delaware for first win of the season

The No. 8 Virginia field hockey team picked up its first victory of the season on Sunday with a 3-1 win over No. 17 Delaware at the UVa Turf Field.

The Cavaliers (1-1) scored two goals in the first quarter to take an early lead and never looked back.

“I thought we started the game really well," Virginia head coach Michele Madison said. "We stuck to the game plan, we were able to move the ball, get some early goals."

Peyton Tollaksen got UVa on the board just over three minutes into the game when she picked up a rebound and directed a slow-roller into the net to give the Cavaliers a 1-0 lead.

The Cavaliers doubled their lead a few minutes later when Greer Gill sent a perfect pass to Noa Boterman, who found the back of the cage for her first career goal.

Delaware scored midway through the second quarter to cut Virginia’s lead in half. The score remained 2-1 until the fourth quarter, when Meghen Hengerer added an insurance goal for the Cavaliers.

"Delaware really came after us in the second period, kind of put us on our heels a little bit and the rest of the game was just a struggle to try to gain the transitioning and the momentum again," Madison said. "But sometimes it isn't pretty and you just have to dig deep.”