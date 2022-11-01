Virginia field hockey team shuts out Louisville to reach ACC semifinals

Virginia's Taryn Tkachuk scored the game's lone goal in the first quarter and the Cavaliers' defense delivered a shutout in a 1-0 victory over Louisville in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday night at Jack Katz Stadium in Durham, N.C.

The third-seeded Cavaliers (12-6) advance to the Wednesday's semifinals, where they will face second-seeded Wake Forest at 3:30 p.m. on the ACC Network. UVa has now made the ACC Tournament semifinals each of the last eight years

“This was a typical ACC Tournament game. Both teams definitely came to play," Virginia coach Michele Madison said after Tuesday's win. "There was a lot of good hockey out on that field. We are happy to come away with the win and look forward to going back to the hotel and getting ready to take on Wake Forest tomorrow.”

Tkachuk's goal came with 3:30 remaining in the first period. Freshman Caroline Nemec sent a long pass to Tkachuk in front of the goal. The sophomore dribbled to create an open space and then flipped the ball into the far corner of the net to give Virginia a 1-0 lead that it would not relinquish.

Louisville upped its attack in the second quarter, taking all three shots of the period, but the score remained tied 1-0 at the break.

The Cardinals took seven shots in the third quarter, but could not get any past Virginia freshman goalkeeper Jet Trimborn, who made four saves in the stanza. In the fourth quarter, UVa sophomore back Jans Croon came up with a key defensive save, blocking a shot that was on its way into goal right at the corner of the net to keep the Cardinals off the board.

Louisville tried to pull its goalkeeper with just under three minutes to play, but grad student forward Annie McDonough showed off her ball-handling skills, keeping possession of the ball and dribbling out the clock before Louisville finally managed to get possession and pull their keeper, but could not manage a shot with the extra attacker as Virginia held on for the victory.