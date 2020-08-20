Virginia field hockey team searches for answers without fall national title

The focus lies on improving for the planned fall season. In the back of Robinson’s mind, though, she still wants a crack at the national championship.

Last season, Virginia made the NCAA semifinals for the first time since 2010. A talented group of returners makes UVa a likely national title contender entering the 2020 season.

That goal, of course, requires a national championship be played.

“Fingers crossed that we still get a chance in the spring,” Robinson said. “It might look a little different, but we’ll take it.”

Practicing together represents a silver lining for the Cavaliers. Players and coaches enjoy the in-person interaction and chances to work on a sport they love.

It’s been a rough few months for student-athletes, but there are moments worth cherishing, especially with several UVa athletic programs back together on Grounds.

“We can’t wish away the bad times because there’s a lot of good times happening too, inside those bad times,” Virginia head coach Michele Madison said. “We don’t want to look back and see that we wasted it.”