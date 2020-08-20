Virginia field hockey team searches for answers without fall national title

It’s been just over a week since the NCAA postponed fall sports championships.
While the College Football Playoff may still happen in the fall season because it’s not sponsored by the NCAA, Olympic Sport programs saw their fall championships moved.
Even ACC Olympic sport programs currently marching toward a fall season face tremendous uncertainty. If a season occurs safely, the majority of Virginia’s fall sports teams won’t end the season in an NCAA Tournament.
“I would be lying if I didn’t say it was difficult,” UVa field hockey player Rachel Robinson said. “Definitely it was hard to hear the NCAA telling you, ‘Hey, we’re not having a championship this fall.’ The team and me personally, that’s what you’ve been working toward, and as a fourth-year, this is your last chance of getting that national championship.”
UVa hopes a fall season occurs safely, giving the team a chance at an ACC title, even if they only play limited contests during the regular season.
“How our team has responded has been really good,” Robinson said. “We still have something to play for. We still have a season. We still have the ACC championship to play for, as of now.”
The focus lies on improving for the planned fall season. In the back of Robinson’s mind, though, she still wants a crack at the national championship.
Last season, Virginia made the NCAA semifinals for the first time since 2010. A talented group of returners makes UVa a likely national title contender entering the 2020 season.
That goal, of course, requires a national championship be played.
“Fingers crossed that we still get a chance in the spring,” Robinson said. “It might look a little different, but we’ll take it.”
Practicing together represents a silver lining for the Cavaliers. Players and coaches enjoy the in-person interaction and chances to work on a sport they love.
It’s been a rough few months for student-athletes, but there are moments worth cherishing, especially with several UVa athletic programs back together on Grounds.
“We can’t wish away the bad times because there’s a lot of good times happening too, inside those bad times,” Virginia head coach Michele Madison said. “We don’t want to look back and see that we wasted it.”
On the other hand, coaching during a pandemic offers a tremendous challenge. Not only does Madison want to prepare her team for potential games this fall, but she’s trying to help them work through the uncertainty of the season.
At the same time, the pandemic rages on across the country, making health precautions paramount, especially in a sports with close contact during games.
“It’s been hard,” Madison said. “I would be lying if I said it wasn’t difficult on a day-to-day basis, carrying the emotional toll of a lot of young people who are extremely disappointed and staff members and myself included, but you still have to deal with the global pandemic.”
Madison says she used to live her life day-by-day. Now it feels like she’s living minute-by-minute.
Unfortunately, most of the news about fall sports skews negative due to COVID-19’s continued spread. Several conferences postponed sports to the spring, including a pair of Power 5 leagues.
Both Notre Dame and North Carolina experienced COVID-19 outbreaks on campus in recent days, causing UNC to move undergraduate classes online. Notre Dame added restrictive measures hoping two weeks under new guidelines can curtail the spread in the university community. If not, students will head home.
It’s been months of Zoom meetings within athletic departments, with coaches frequently telling student-athletes bad news about what’s next.
“I don’t think the feeling in my gut ever goes away,” Madison said. “Seeing their faces on the Zoom was just heart-wrenching.”
With a season possibly starting in mid-September for the UVa field hockey team, uncertainty remains. The program knows it won’t compete for a national title in the fall, and it still doesn’t have a fall schedule.
As of mid-August, the team still has questions.
“They just want answers,” Madison said. “I keep trying to tell everyone that they’re waiting so that they don’t have to say no.”
