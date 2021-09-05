Virginia field hockey team records 53 shots in 3-0 win over Towson

The final score doesn’t tell the full story.
The Virginia field hockey team defeated Towson 3-0 Sunday afternoon in Charlottesville. A deeper dive into the box score paints a better picture of the entertaining 60-minute match. Virginia tallied an astounding 53 shots, while Towson finished the match with just one. The Cavaliers had 22 penalty corners, while the Tigers didn’t receive any.
“I’m happy about our offensive output, and ability to create attack and create all those shots and corners, it’s amazing,” head coach Michele Madison said.
Virginia’s offensive attack was relentless. The Cavaliers were seeking out goals, even in the final 20 seconds of the match with the outcome decided. They were aggressive and tested Towson’s defense for the entire 60 minutes.
Fortunately for the Tigers, they have Lena Vandam in goal.
The graduate student finished the game with 21 saves to go with an additional five defensive saves credited to the team. Towson played defense for almost the entire match, and it played it well. The Tigers limiting UVa to three goals felt like a tremendous accomplishment.
“They’re very good at circle defense and their goalkeeper was outstanding,” Madison said.
UVa’s first goal came in the final minute of the first quarter. On one of their penalty corners, the Cavaliers appeared to fake a shot from the top of the circle before passing the ball to the left to Amber Ezechiels. The senior scored on a relatively open goal.
The same play design was used later in the match, although the Cavaliers failed to convert. Ezechiels hit the post on one opportunity.
“We practiced it this week, and it was going well,” Ezechiels said. “That was like our only option today, I felt like. It’s the only one that was open. I think I should have scored two more on that one.”
A pair of second-half goals helped UVa end the match with its 3-0 victory.
Noa Boterman ripped a shot into the goal in the opening minutes of the third quarter. She was assisted by Danielle Husar, who started for the first time this season. She was recently competing with Team Canada at the 2021 Junior Pan American Cup. Team Canada won the gold medal.
Freshman Taryn Tkachuk scored the first goal of her Virginia career on a penalty stroke at the end of the third quarter. Tkachuk spent most of halftime working on her shot, including her penalty stroke. She practiced beating the goalkeeper to the upper left portion of the goal.
Practice paid off as Tkachuk beat Vandam to the upper left for the penalty stroke goal.
The win gives Virginia three consecutive victories after a season-opening loss to Penn State. The Cavaliers feel like they’re gaining confidence each match. Sunday’s showing was a good one.
“I can’t say enough about just the way we were able to move the ball and stick to the game plan,” Madison said.
About the only negative was that star back Rachel Robinson left with an injury. There wasn’t any update on her status immediately following the game.
The Cavaliers will next play Friday night when they host Miami of Ohio.