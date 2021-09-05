Virginia field hockey team records 53 shots in 3-0 win over Towson

The final score doesn’t tell the full story.

The Virginia field hockey team defeated Towson 3-0 Sunday afternoon in Charlottesville. A deeper dive into the box score paints a better picture of the entertaining 60-minute match. Virginia tallied an astounding 53 shots, while Towson finished the match with just one. The Cavaliers had 22 penalty corners, while the Tigers didn’t receive any.

“I’m happy about our offensive output, and ability to create attack and create all those shots and corners, it’s amazing,” head coach Michele Madison said.

Virginia’s offensive attack was relentless. The Cavaliers were seeking out goals, even in the final 20 seconds of the match with the outcome decided. They were aggressive and tested Towson’s defense for the entire 60 minutes.

Fortunately for the Tigers, they have Lena Vandam in goal.

The graduate student finished the game with 21 saves to go with an additional five defensive saves credited to the team. Towson played defense for almost the entire match, and it played it well. The Tigers limiting UVa to three goals felt like a tremendous accomplishment.

“They’re very good at circle defense and their goalkeeper was outstanding,” Madison said.