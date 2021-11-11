Virginia field hockey team ready for 'revenge tour' in NCAA Tournament

This first-round assignment in the NCAA Tournament allows the Virginia field hockey team to keep its motivating theme intact.
“I think it’s a revenge tour,” UVa senior back and team co-captain Rachel Robinson said, “and it’s Revenge Tour 2.0 for the NCAAs.”
The Cavaliers have won five of their last seven games, which includes knocking off Boston College and Louisville in last week’s Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. Earlier this fall, though, the Eagles and the Cardinals each handed UVa a one-goal loss during the regular season.
And next up for the unseeded Cavaliers (12-8), who make their sixth appearance in the NCAA Tournament over the past seven years, is host Maryland (13-6) — another previous winner over the Hoos this fall — for a 2:30 p.m. win-or-head-home contest on Friday in College Park, Md. The Terrapins topped UVa, 2-1 in overtime, last month in Charlottesville.
“Losing to Maryland in overtime, it proves we were right there,” Robinson said, “and we are a different team than we were then.”
When the Cavaliers fell to the Terps, the setback was the start of a three-game losing streak that 16th-year UVa coach Michele Madison said ended with her squad hitting ‘rock bottom’ on the heels of a loss to Old Dominion on Oct. 17 in Norfolk.
At that time, UVa was 7-6 overall and searching for answers.
“I asked the team was there anything else the coaches could do for you,” Madison explained. “I asked the captains, and they said, ‘Absolutely not, you guys. It has to come from us.’ So, I pulled out the old trick that they have to run the practice, design the practice and they did that. The captains did that and ran with it.”
Said UVa senior back and co-captain Makayla Gallen: “We were at a pretty low point after that ODU game and I think from there, we had to have a reality check of what team do we think we are at this point and what team are we really. We had a lot of untapped potential at that point, and it sort of fell on us.”
The turnaround began with a rout of William & Mary to halt that unwanted losing streak. Wins against Syracuse and Drexel followed, and even though UVa lost 3-2 in overtime to North Carolina in the regular-season finale, the Cavaliers gained momentum entering the ACC Tournament.
And it was there they delivered victories against teams that had gotten the best of them before. In the quarterfinals, Robinson scored once and so did Laura Janssen to push UVa past BC, 2-0. Then came the all-important triumph over ACC regular-season champ Louisville, which took two overtimes and a sudden-victory shootout but revealed Madison’s bunch could outlast the opposition like they hadn’t displayed earlier in the campaign.
All eight of UVa’s losses this season were by one goal and four came in overtime. The Cavaliers fell to Maryland in overtime after the Terrapins pulled their goalie in the fourth period before tying the game to force the extra stanza in which they won on a goal from Hope Rose, this season’s Big Ten Freshman of the Year.
“We definitely have prepared for the goalkeeper situation with playing down a goalie or up a goalie,” Madison said. “And we worked on it last week — before the ACC Tournament — it was like we’ve got the game part, but we just don’t have the overtime. So, we practiced overtime, and I know it sounds like a genius, but it was that simple that we practiced overtime and situations and shootouts.
“And I told ‘em in the beginning of the year, that if we want to win a championship, we’re going to have to win overtimes and shootouts, and they remembered that and the shootout against Louisville was just amazing.”
Madison, Gallen and Robinson said it helps to have extensive familiarity with Maryland. This will be sixth meeting between the Terrapins and the Cavaliers since the start of the 2017 season, when Gallen and Robinson were freshmen.
Madison pointed out UVa must defend well against Rose and Julianna Tornetta, a Princeton transfer, who Madison said is a playmaker because of her ability to pass the ball.
“It’s easy to refocus,” Madison said about preparing for the NCAA Tournament. “It’s just a dream come true. It was our goal all along to win a championship and our dream was shaken for sure as the season went on, but I just was so proud of the group for staying connected.”
The winner of Friday’s clash advances to Sunday’s second round to face either No. 4 seed Penn State or Syracuse. Penn State beat UVa, 3-2 in overtime, in its season-opening game this past August.
“We’ve played all of them,” Robinson said, “and we’ve had different outcomes with them, but I think we should feel really good. But we’re familiar with them and they’re familiar with us, so we have to make adjustments like they make adjustments. I’m excited. I think it’s going to be a fun little tournament.”