Virginia field hockey team ready for 'revenge tour' in NCAA Tournament

At that time, UVa was 7-6 overall and searching for answers.

“I asked the team was there anything else the coaches could do for you,” Madison explained. “I asked the captains, and they said, ‘Absolutely not, you guys. It has to come from us.’ So, I pulled out the old trick that they have to run the practice, design the practice and they did that. The captains did that and ran with it.”

Said UVa senior back and co-captain Makayla Gallen: “We were at a pretty low point after that ODU game and I think from there, we had to have a reality check of what team do we think we are at this point and what team are we really. We had a lot of untapped potential at that point, and it sort of fell on us.”

The turnaround began with a rout of William & Mary to halt that unwanted losing streak. Wins against Syracuse and Drexel followed, and even though UVa lost 3-2 in overtime to North Carolina in the regular-season finale, the Cavaliers gained momentum entering the ACC Tournament.