Virginia field hockey team falls to North Carolina

The North Carolina field hockey team scored four second-half goals to blow open a close game and cruise to a 5-1 victory over Virginia on Sunday in Chapel Hill.

The Cavaliers (3-2, 2-1 ACC) trailed 1-0 at halftime, but three North Carolina goals in the third quarter pushed the Tar Heels' lead to 4-0.

Sophomore striker Laura Janssen scored the Cavaliers’ lone goal with 10:25 remaining in the fourth quarter to make 4-1. Janssen’s goal was her team-leading third of the season. All three of her goals this season have been scored in the fourth quarter.

North Carolina added its fifth goal with 11.7 seconds remaining to cap the scoring.

UVa outshot North Carolina 7-3 in the fourth quarter, but the Tar Heels held an overall shooting advantage of 21-10. North Carolina also had a 7-4 overall edge in penalty corners. Three of Virginia's four penalty corners came in the fourth quarter.

Taylor Henriksen started the game in goal for Virginia, making seven saves in 34 minutes while allowing three goals. Lauren Hausheer played the final 25 minutes in goal, making three saves with two goals allowed. UNC’s Amanda Hendry made seven saves.