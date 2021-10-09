 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virginia field hockey team falls to Boston College in OT
0 comments
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Virginia field hockey team falls to Boston College in OT

  • 0

Overtime has not been kind to the No. 12 Virginia field hockey team this week.

The Cavaliers suffered their second straight overtime loss on Saturday, falling 1-0 to No. 14 Boston College at the UVa Turf Field.

Elizabeth Warner scored the game-winner for the Eagles (8-3, 1-2 ACC) 3:26 into overtime. Virginia, which lost to Maryland in overtime on Thursday, fell to 7-5 overall and 2-2 in ACC play.

“Both overtime losses were super hard to take," Virginia coach Michele Madison said. "They were well-played games."

Tyler Kennedy tallied six saves for Virginia while Jonna Kennedy of BC had five. Annie McDonough led UVa's offense with three shots, including two on goal.

Virginia has a week to regroup before its rematch against No. 17 Old Dominion on Oct. 17 in Norfolk. The Cavaliers will be back at home on Oct. 20 against William & Mary.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlanta Falcons prepare for NFL London game against the New York Jets

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Week 6 ACC football power poll
Sports

Week 6 ACC football power poll

Louisville nearly caused a shakeup atop the ACC power poll, but Wake Forest earned a hard-fought home win over the Cardinals to keep the No. 1 spot in the rankings. The Demon Deacons aren’t a unanimous No. 1, though.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert