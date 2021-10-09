Virginia field hockey team falls to Boston College in OT

Overtime has not been kind to the No. 12 Virginia field hockey team this week.

The Cavaliers suffered their second straight overtime loss on Saturday, falling 1-0 to No. 14 Boston College at the UVa Turf Field.

Elizabeth Warner scored the game-winner for the Eagles (8-3, 1-2 ACC) 3:26 into overtime. Virginia, which lost to Maryland in overtime on Thursday, fell to 7-5 overall and 2-2 in ACC play.

“Both overtime losses were super hard to take," Virginia coach Michele Madison said. "They were well-played games."

Tyler Kennedy tallied six saves for Virginia while Jonna Kennedy of BC had five. Annie McDonough led UVa's offense with three shots, including two on goal.

Virginia has a week to regroup before its rematch against No. 17 Old Dominion on Oct. 17 in Norfolk. The Cavaliers will be back at home on Oct. 20 against William & Mary.