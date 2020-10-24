Virginia field hockey team falls on heartbreaking last-second Louisville goal

The Louisville field hockey team hasn’t trailed all season.
Virginia did its best to end that streak Saturday, but the Cardinals kept the Cavaliers at bay before converting the game-winning goal with nine seconds remaining in a 2-1 victory.
UVa performed admirably, especially after Friday’s 5-2 loss to Louisville. The Cavaliers (3-5, 2-2 ACC) were sound defensively for most of the game, with goalkeeper Lauren Hausheer ending the day with six saves. Unfortunately for the Wahoos, a lapse in the final seconds allowed a last-second shot from Madison Walsh to find the back of the goal.
A game that seemed headed toward overtime with the Cavaliers very much in the contest quickly morphed into a devastating home defeat.
“I think we just gotta remember that every second counts, and we just have to work really hard the whole, entire 60 minutes,” sophomore Abbigail Starnes said after the loss.
Prior to Walsh’s goal, the Cavaliers hung tough. The teams played to a scoreless tie in the first half, with UVa playing solid defense to keep the Cardinals from scoring. Saturday marked the first time all season that Louisville failed to score a goal in the opening half of a game.
Louisville (7-0, 5-0 ACC) eventually started the scoring halfway through the third quarter when Mercedes Pastor found the back of the net off a penalty corner. The Cardinals took a 1-0 lead on Pastor’s third goal of the two-game series with the Wahoos.
Pastor leads the Cardinals with six goals this fall. She’s also added a team-high four assists, establishing herself as one of the premier offensive weapons in the ACC.
Despite falling behind to an elite Louisville squad, UVa never felt out of the match. The Cavaliers were playing well enough defensively to pick and choose their chances.
Finally, a few minutes into the fourth quarter, the Cavaliers turned a chance into a goal.
Anneloes Knol fed a pass perfectly into the middle of the circle, and Laura Janssen smacked the ball into the back of the goal to knot the score at 1. Those in attendance cheered the game-tying score, and the momentum sat squarely with the Wahoos.
The game seemed destined for overtime in the final minutes as both teams played exceptional defense when faced with scoring chances. While the Cardinals drew a couple penalty corners in the final two minutes, the Cavaliers did well to turn away the prime scoring opportunities.
That’s when Walsh broke away from the back and rattled the ball into the lower left portion of the net to keep the Cardinals undefeated. UVa played nearly flawless defense for 59 minutes. The breakdown in the final minute ultimately cost the Cavaliers a chance at victory.
Virginia’s regular season is set to conclude on Oct. 31 at Duke, although the Cavaliers had a game with Boston College postponed earlier this season that has yet to be rescheduled.
Regardless of when the regular season ends, the Cavaliers feel close to putting the pieces together, but the wins haven’t quite been there during the team’s challenging schedule. They’re currently on a four-game losing streak despite stretches of quality play.
“The team, they’re still trying to find themselves,” head coach Michele Madison said. “There is chemistry there. We’re not firing on all cylinders.”
