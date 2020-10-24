Virginia field hockey team falls on heartbreaking last-second Louisville goal

Pastor leads the Cardinals with six goals this fall. She’s also added a team-high four assists, establishing herself as one of the premier offensive weapons in the ACC.

Despite falling behind to an elite Louisville squad, UVa never felt out of the match. The Cavaliers were playing well enough defensively to pick and choose their chances.

Finally, a few minutes into the fourth quarter, the Cavaliers turned a chance into a goal.

Anneloes Knol fed a pass perfectly into the middle of the circle, and Laura Janssen smacked the ball into the back of the goal to knot the score at 1. Those in attendance cheered the game-tying score, and the momentum sat squarely with the Wahoos.

The game seemed destined for overtime in the final minutes as both teams played exceptional defense when faced with scoring chances. While the Cardinals drew a couple penalty corners in the final two minutes, the Cavaliers did well to turn away the prime scoring opportunities.

That’s when Walsh broke away from the back and rattled the ball into the lower left portion of the net to keep the Cardinals undefeated. UVa played nearly flawless defense for 59 minutes. The breakdown in the final minute ultimately cost the Cavaliers a chance at victory.