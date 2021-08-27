Virginia field hockey team falls in season opener

Missed opportunities left Virginia field hockey head coach Michele Madison frustrated Friday evening as the No. 8 Cavaliers opened their season with a 3-2 overtime loss to No. 16 Penn State.
UVa was close to picking up the win, but the Cavaliers turned 25 shots into only two goals. The Nittany Lions turned eight shots into three goals, performing efficiently when they had scoring chances.
“We just didn’t capitalize,” Madison said. “You see 25 shots to eight, we just didn’t capitalize. We just didn’t bury it, and that’s what we’ve got to work on.”
In overtime, a breakaway for Penn State’s Emma Spisak on the right side of the field led to the game-winning goal. As Spisak ran down the side of the field, she waited patiently to draw UVa goalkeeper Lauren Hausheer out. As Hausheer moved forward, she found Jemma Punch for an easy goal.
UVa never led Friday, and Penn State made sure it turned a productive road showing into a victory.
The Nittany Lions scored first on a goal in the first quarter from Anna Simon. The goal came off a penalty corner. UVa responded in the final three minutes before halftime when Amber Ezechiels deflected a penalty corner into the goal.
Annie McDonough was one of the players credited with an assist on UVa’s first goal. She didn’t score a goal Friday, but the senior consistently created scoring chances for the Cavaliers. McDonough made a clear difference when she was on the field.
In the final 30 seconds of the third quarter, Penn State took a 2-1 lead on a goal by Sophia Gladieux. Facing another deficit, Virginia rallied. Adele Iacobucci deflected a penalty corner into the goal to knot the score at two.
“The team is definitely resilient, and they believe they can do it,” Madison said. “It’s just a matter of getting it done, finishing that final ball into the goal.”
UVa fought back to force overtime, but Penn State took advantage of an opportunity in the extra period.
It’s a frustrating loss for Virginia, which controlled most of the action. Penn State goalkeeper Brie Barraco deserves credit for saving nine Virginia shots. The Nittany Lions bent without breaking defensively, often allowing UVa to possess the ball but doing well to keep things crowded near the goal.
Unfortunately for UVa, the occasional defensive lapse and a failure to consistently turn offensive chances into goals led to a defeat.
The day wasn’t all negative, though.
UVa welcomed 452 fans to the game Friday evening, and the atmosphere was noticeably louder than games last season.
“That was a massive crowd, wasn’t it?” Madison said. “I know they were noisy, so thank you very much for coming.”
Virginia hopes to pick up its first win of the season in front of that home crowd Sunday. The Cavaliers host another ranked team, No. 17 Delaware, on Sunday at 1 p.m. The Blue Hens come to Charlottesville brimming with confidence after a 4-0 road demolition of No. 18 Old Dominion on Friday.
The Cavaliers will need their best to earn a victory.