Virginia field hockey team falls in season opener

Missed opportunities left Virginia field hockey head coach Michele Madison frustrated Friday evening as the No. 8 Cavaliers opened their season with a 3-2 overtime loss to No. 16 Penn State.

UVa was close to picking up the win, but the Cavaliers turned 25 shots into only two goals. The Nittany Lions turned eight shots into three goals, performing efficiently when they had scoring chances.

“We just didn’t capitalize,” Madison said. “You see 25 shots to eight, we just didn’t capitalize. We just didn’t bury it, and that’s what we’ve got to work on.”

In overtime, a breakaway for Penn State’s Emma Spisak on the right side of the field led to the game-winning goal. As Spisak ran down the side of the field, she waited patiently to draw UVa goalkeeper Lauren Hausheer out. As Hausheer moved forward, she found Jemma Punch for an easy goal.

UVa never led Friday, and Penn State made sure it turned a productive road showing into a victory.

The Nittany Lions scored first on a goal in the first quarter from Anna Simon. The goal came off a penalty corner. UVa responded in the final three minutes before halftime when Amber Ezechiels deflected a penalty corner into the goal.