Virginia field hockey team falls 2-1 to Maryland in overtime

Michele Madison was happy with everything except the result Thursday.
Her team played well in its 2-1 overtime loss to No. 8 Maryland, but the 12th-ranked Virginia Cavaliers came up just short in a rematch of the 2019 NCAA quarterfinals. The Cavaliers won the 2019 contest 1-0 in overtime.
This thriller went Maryland’s way.
“We won the battles, but we definitely lost the war,” Madison, UVa’s head coach, said.
The teams played to a scoreless tie in the first half, but the Cavaliers held an 11-3 advantage in shots. UVa (7-4, 2-1 ACC) was aggressive from the onset, controlling possession and generating scoring chances. Maryland (8-4, 1-3 Big Ten) did well to fend off opportunities, keeping itself in the match before adjusting at halftime.
“I liked the way they played the whole game,” Madison said. “Of course, there are errors. There are turnovers in every game. They ran the game plan, and that’s why we had the opportunities. It’s just a matter of finishing them.”
Each side’s goalkeeper performed well. Graduate student Noelle Frost recorded five saves for Maryland, while freshman Tyler Kennedy finished with eight for UVa.
The teams looked the part of NCAA Tournament caliber teams, and the outcome was up in the air for the full 70 minutes of action.
After the intermission, Maryland looked the part of a top-10 team. The Terrapins steadied themselves from their slow start and had a 6-1 shots advantage in the third quarter, although neither team scored in the period.
While the first 50 minutes didn’t feature any scoring, the offenses started to convert chances in the final 10 minutes.
Virginia took a 1-0 lead in the final six minutes when junior striker Laura Janssen deflected a ball into the goal on a penalty corner opportunity. Junior back Cato Geusgens was credited with the assist.
“That’s what we do,” Madison said. “I wish we could’ve done it again.”
UVa had a pair of shots hit the goalposts during the match. The Cavaliers were close to breaking it open at numerous times in the match, but the Terrapins avoided disaster a couple times to stay close.
“It was there," Madison said, "we had chances, and you’ve got to put them away.”
Maryland did well to respond after UVa took the 1-0 lead, earning a penalty corner shortly after the Cavaliers' goal. A second chance opportunity was drilled into the goal by graduate student Kyler Greenwalt. The Terrapins tied the game with 4:28 left.
In overtime, Maryland scored in the final 35 seconds on a goal from freshman Hope Rose to leave Charlottesville with a gritty win.
“It hurts when you put yourself out there and you really go for it,” Madison said. “That’s how it’s supposed to feel when it doesn’t go your way. We’ll rebound from it.”
Virginia doesn’t have to wait long for an opportunity to bounce back. The Wahoos host Boston College (7-3, 0-2 ACC) on Saturday at 1 p.m.