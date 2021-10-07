Virginia field hockey team falls 2-1 to Maryland in overtime

Michele Madison was happy with everything except the result Thursday.

Her team played well in its 2-1 overtime loss to No. 8 Maryland, but the 12th-ranked Virginia Cavaliers came up just short in a rematch of the 2019 NCAA quarterfinals. The Cavaliers won the 2019 contest 1-0 in overtime.

This thriller went Maryland’s way.

“We won the battles, but we definitely lost the war,” Madison, UVa’s head coach, said.

The teams played to a scoreless tie in the first half, but the Cavaliers held an 11-3 advantage in shots. UVa (7-4, 2-1 ACC) was aggressive from the onset, controlling possession and generating scoring chances. Maryland (8-4, 1-3 Big Ten) did well to fend off opportunities, keeping itself in the match before adjusting at halftime.

“I liked the way they played the whole game,” Madison said. “Of course, there are errors. There are turnovers in every game. They ran the game plan, and that’s why we had the opportunities. It’s just a matter of finishing them.”

Each side’s goalkeeper performed well. Graduate student Noelle Frost recorded five saves for Maryland, while freshman Tyler Kennedy finished with eight for UVa.