Virginia field hockey team expects massive rebound from 2020 season

The Virginia field hockey team fell to North Carolina 3-2 on April 9. To the outside world, the overtime loss was the Cavaliers’ 11th defeat in a relatively forgettable 2020 season.
For junior Adele Iacobucci, it’s the moment she believed her team could have a special 2021 season.
“We ended up losing in overtime, but that’s when I realized like, OK, we actually have the facilities and we have the people, we can win the national championship,” Iacobucci said.
Virginia went 7-11 in 2020, playing in both the fall and spring. The team’s exceptionally challenging schedule makes the Cavaliers’ record appear subpar, even though the team was reasonably competitive against top-tier foes.
Seven of Virginia’s 18 games came against North Carolina and Louisville, who both made the NCAA semifinals. The Tar Heels won the national championship for the third consecutive season.
Against UNC and Louisville, Virginia went 0-7. Against everyone else, the Cavaliers were 7-4. This season, the Cavaliers are scheduled to face each of those foes just once in their 17-game schedule.
This year’s slate isn’t easy by any means, though.
Of UVa’s 17 games, 13 come against teams in the preseason top 25. The schedule opens Friday at home against Penn State, the nation’s No. 16 team.
Entering this fall, however, the Cavaliers feel prepared to face their daunting schedule.
Three graduate students — backs Makayla Gallen and Rachel Robinson and goalkeeper Lauren Hausheer — headline a loaded and experienced roster.
“Makayla and Rachel are just the top when it comes to leadership and organization, so it makes my job a lot easier,” Virginia head coach Michele Madison said. “The team really respects them.”
Junior striker Laura Janssen is a dangerous goal scorer, and senior back Amber Ezechiels earned preseason All-ACC honors. Alongside Janssen — the team’s leading goal scorer last season with nine goals — Annie McDonough and Peyton Tollaksen add experience and goal-scoring ability.
UVa returns 100% of its goal scoring production from last season and 100% of its saves at goalkeeper with Hausheer and Taylor Henriksen both back this fall.
UVa also brings in a seven-person freshman class, which only adds depth to the roster.
It’s no surprise the Cavaliers enter the season as the No. 8 team nationally. With so much returning experience and talent, the Cavaliers possess the pieces needed to win a championship.
Veteran leadership may explain why the Cavaliers view 2020 so positively. Despite a disappointing record, the team considers 2020 a year of important growth.
They went from a team losing to UNC 5-1 in an October matchup to a squad that nearly upset the nation’s best team in April. UVa improved dramatically in 2020, and it believes 2021 is an extension of last season’s improvement.
“I think by the end of the spring we were a completely different team than we were in the fall,” Gallen said. “Now it’s just really exciting to go out there. Everyone has so much confidence, and we’re just like an exciting, strong team right now.”
UVa made the NCAA semifinals in 2019. The Cavaliers believe they can return to that point in 2021, and they looked the part of a top-tier team in two preseason scrimmages. They beat American 4-0 and Liberty, the nation’s No. 10 team, 2-1.
Iacobucci and company believe they’re ready to go from a Final Four team to a championship winner.
“In the past, it’s always felt like, ‘Yeah, obviously it’d be great to win a national championship,’” Iacobucci said. “Our eyes are set on that this year.”