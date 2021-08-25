Virginia field hockey team expects massive rebound from 2020 season

The Virginia field hockey team fell to North Carolina 3-2 on April 9. To the outside world, the overtime loss was the Cavaliers’ 11th defeat in a relatively forgettable 2020 season.

For junior Adele Iacobucci, it’s the moment she believed her team could have a special 2021 season.

“We ended up losing in overtime, but that’s when I realized like, OK, we actually have the facilities and we have the people, we can win the national championship,” Iacobucci said.

Virginia went 7-11 in 2020, playing in both the fall and spring. The team’s exceptionally challenging schedule makes the Cavaliers’ record appear subpar, even though the team was reasonably competitive against top-tier foes.

Seven of Virginia’s 18 games came against North Carolina and Louisville, who both made the NCAA semifinals. The Tar Heels won the national championship for the third consecutive season.

Against UNC and Louisville, Virginia went 0-7. Against everyone else, the Cavaliers were 7-4. This season, the Cavaliers are scheduled to face each of those foes just once in their 17-game schedule.

This year’s slate isn’t easy by any means, though.