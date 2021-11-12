Virginia field hockey team eliminated from NCAA Tournament by Maryland

The Virginia field hockey team has had its fair share of close losses this season.

Unfortunately for the Cavaliers, they suffered another one on Friday in a 2-1 defeat to Maryland in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in College Park Park, Md.

UVa finishes its season with a 12-9 record. All nine of the Cavaliers' losses this season came by one goal.

The Terrapins (14-6) beat Virginia by the same 2-1 score during their regular season matchup in Charlottesville, but that game went to overtime. On Friday, Maryland was able to hold off the Hoos in regulation.

"UVa is always such an athletic team, so well-coached and it's always a battle," Maryland coach Missy Meharg said. "It's just nice to not go to overtime."

Maryland got on the board 1:42 into the second quarter when Mayv Clune deflected a long pass from Bibi Donraadt into the upper corner of the cage to give the Terrapins a 1-0 lead. Maryland added a second goal off another deflection midway through the third quarter to go up 2-0.