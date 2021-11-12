Virginia field hockey team eliminated from NCAA Tournament by Maryland

The Virginia field hockey team has had its fair share of close losses this season.
Unfortunately for the Cavaliers, they suffered another one on Friday in a 2-1 defeat to Maryland in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in College Park Park, Md.
UVa finishes its season with a 12-9 record. All nine of the Cavaliers' losses this season came by one goal.
The Terrapins (14-6) beat Virginia by the same 2-1 score during their regular season matchup in Charlottesville, but that game went to overtime. On Friday, Maryland was able to hold off the Hoos in regulation.
"UVa is always such an athletic team, so well-coached and it's always a battle," Maryland coach Missy Meharg said. "It's just nice to not go to overtime."
Maryland got on the board 1:42 into the second quarter when Mayv Clune deflected a long pass from Bibi Donraadt into the upper corner of the cage to give the Terrapins a 1-0 lead. Maryland added a second goal off another deflection midway through the third quarter to go up 2-0.
Virginia cut the deficit in half with 2:51 remaining in the game to make things interesting. The play started when senior back Amber Ezechiels took a hard shot from the top of the circle on a penalty corner. Junior midfielder Adele Iacobucci redirected the shot, sending it up into the cage to make it a 2-1 game.
The goal was Iacobucci’s fourth of the season. Ezechiels was credited with the assist, giving her a team-best 19 points (seven goals and five assists) on the season.
UVa pulled its goalkeeper after the goal in order to have an extra attacker, but the Cavaliers could not find the equalizer as the Terrapins held on for the 2-1 victory.
Virginia held a 12-8 advantage in shots in the game. Maryland goalkeeper Noelle Frost made five saves, while Virginia’s Tyler Kennedy had one stop.
Maryland advances to play Syracuse on Sunday at 1 p.m. in College Park with a spot in the Final Four on the line.
"We couldn't be more excited to be advancing," Meharg said. "To have the opportunity to be at home, the crowd, it's amazing the support."