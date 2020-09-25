Virginia field hockey team eager for season opener

For the Virginia field hockey team, the wait felt like it took an eternity.
After months of time away from competitive games and scrimmages, the Cavaliers take the field for the start of their fall season Saturday, hosting Wake Forest for a pair of games this weekend.
“I won’t believe it until I’m in my uniform walking out onto the field,” senior Makayla Gallen said of returning to play.
Head coach Michele Madison called the uncertain offseason “surreal.”
Finally, however, the team that made the Final Four a season ago returns to action in hopes of winning an ACC title this fall before competing for a national championship in the spring.
“Everyone has this whole different level of intensity and a whole different mindset,” Gallen said. “It’s almost like we’ve been locked up for so long not being able to play field hockey, and now we’re just so excited to play.”
The excitement is coupled with expectations and the pressure to perform well immediately.
With just 10 games on its fall schedule, the Cavaliers have few chances to prove their national standing. All of the games come against ACC teams, and while not every game counts as an ACC contest, each match matters.
The spring NCAA Tournament field has been reduced from 16 teams to 12 teams, with 10 automatic qualifiers and just two at-large selections.
Every victory matters if the Wahoos want to make the NCAA Tournament field this spring.
“Every game needs to count,” Gallen said.
Fortunately for Virginia, it has the players to compete at the highest level. Senior Rachel Robinson leads a defense that also includes reliable junior goalkeeper Lauren Hausheer. Amber Ezechiels returns for the defense, entering the fall as one of the ACC’s best players. Gallen headlines an attack that also features talented midfielders like Greer Gill and Annie McDonough.
Virginia’s team possesses plenty of experience to work with some of the team’s newcomers.
A long layoff without organized games does leave the Cavaliers fighting first-game jitters, though. Even with an experienced team, sloppy or inconsistent play early in the season may be expected.
“There’s going to be mistakes, but that’s part of the game too and how we respond to the mistake will show our character,” Madison said.
Coaching takes on different challenges this fall, as a lack of games or scrimmages against opponents leaves the Cavaliers wondering how their lineup may shake out this weekend. Madison is still contemplating how to use the team’s eight freshmen.
“We will definitely need the eight freshmen, the first-years, to contribute because I have no idea how long they can last,” Madison said. “We had no scrimmages, only intersquad without subs. So I have no idea different players can last on the field, and no idea how many people we have to use.”
Knowing the team’s fitness level requires a bit of guesswork for Madison entering the first game, but she's eager to see her team compete after an offseason of uncertainty.
After a challenging offseason navigating a pandemic, the Wahoos are thankful to be approaching game day.
Positive COVID-19 tests leading to postponements and cancellations are still a concern, but the season has arrived. It feels real.
“You go for six months and don’t know if it’s really gonna happen and every day it’s like OK, OK, it’s gonna happen,” Madison said Thursday. “Now we’re two days out, and it’s gonna happen. So we think. We hope.”
