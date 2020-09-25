Virginia field hockey team eager for season opener

Every victory matters if the Wahoos want to make the NCAA Tournament field this spring.

“Every game needs to count,” Gallen said.

Fortunately for Virginia, it has the players to compete at the highest level. Senior Rachel Robinson leads a defense that also includes reliable junior goalkeeper Lauren Hausheer. Amber Ezechiels returns for the defense, entering the fall as one of the ACC’s best players. Gallen headlines an attack that also features talented midfielders like Greer Gill and Annie McDonough.

Virginia’s team possesses plenty of experience to work with some of the team’s newcomers.

A long layoff without organized games does leave the Cavaliers fighting first-game jitters, though. Even with an experienced team, sloppy or inconsistent play early in the season may be expected.

“There’s going to be mistakes, but that’s part of the game too and how we respond to the mistake will show our character,” Madison said.

Coaching takes on different challenges this fall, as a lack of games or scrimmages against opponents leaves the Cavaliers wondering how their lineup may shake out this weekend. Madison is still contemplating how to use the team’s eight freshmen.