Virginia field hockey team drops spring opener to Duke

Only one team, Duke, held the Virginia field hockey team scoreless during the team’s fall season. The Blue Devils achieved the feat again Friday, shutting down the Cavaliers’ impressive offensive attack.

Virginia (4-8) opened its spring schedule with a 2-0 loss to Duke. The Cavaliers were competitive in the matchup, but the Blue Devils capitalized on their scoring chances. Virginia didn’t do the same.

“I think we have people trying to win it for the team,” Virginia head coach Michele Madison said. “Heroes don’t work in this game. You have to do it as a team.”

The win is Duke’s first in Charlottesville since 2015.

Duke attempted 12 shots in the game, while UVa tallied 13. The Cavaliers put seven shots on goal, including a few near-goals, while the Blue Devils recorded six shots on goal. The difference was Duke’s finishing touch near the goal, which was a bit more effective than UVa’s.

While a few Virginia chances came just shy of reaching the back of the net, Duke turned two quality opportunities into second-half goals. Both came off the stick of freshman midfielder Darcy Bourne. She also scored in Duke’s 2-0 win over UVa during the fall.