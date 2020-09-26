Virginia field hockey team drops season opener to Wake Forest

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Virginia field hockey team opened the 2020 season with a 2-1 loss to Wake Forest on Saturday at the UVa Turf Field. The loss does not count in the conference standings for the Cavaliers.

Virginia (0-1) took an early 1-0 lead, but Wake Forest (1-1) scored two goals in the second half to pick up the victory.

The Cavaliers got on the scoreboard early, when sophomore midfielder Adele Iacobucci deflected in a shot from junior back Amber Ezechiels after a corner just 3:31 into the game.

After its initial goal, Virginia had two other first-half shots make it into the corner of the net, including a bullet from freshman midfielder Anneloes Knol, but both goals were whistled off by the officials.

“It was a really good game,” Virginia coach Michele Madison said. “I thought in the first half we were able to come out and establish our passing game and put some pressure on the goal. To have two goals called back, we just didn’t respond. We didn’t rebound from that. It could have been a different game if one of those goals had gone in.”