Virginia field hockey team concludes fall season with loss in ACC semifinals

The Virginia field hockey team concluded its 2020 fall season with a 5-2 loss to top-seeded Louisville on Friday in the ACC Tournament semifinals in Chapel Hill, N.C.

The Cavaliers conclude their fall season with a 4-7 record. Three of those losses came to the Cardinals, who improved to 8-1 with the victory and advanced to the ACC Tournament championship game.

Sophomore midfielder Adele Iacobucci and junior striker Peyton Tollaksen each scored a goals for Virginia.

It didn't take long for the Cardinals to get on the scoreboard in Friday’s semifinal matchup. Aimee Plumb’s third career goal gave Louisville to a 1-0 lead less than two minutes in.

Iacobucci tied the game for Virginia at the 5:45 mark of the first quarter, firing a shot from the right side that found the back of the cage. Neither team scored again in the first half, leaving the match tied at 1-1 at intermission.

Louisville took control of the match with a three-goal blitz in the first nine minutes of the second half.