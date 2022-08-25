Virginia field hockey: After nine one-goal losses last season, Cavaliers are motivated to take the next step

All nine of Virginia’s losses last fall came by the slimmest margin.

The Cavaliers’ setbacks, including in the Atlantic Coast Conference title game and in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, were each by a goal. And those oh-so-close heartbreakers fueled their offseason and preseason in preparation for Friday’s 5 p.m. campaign-opening contest at Penn State.

“The tough losses and how we finished at the end,” Hoos coach Michele Madison, now entering her 17th season in charge of the program, said, “gave them belief that you have to stick through it.”

Her team, which returns strong leadership in senior midfielder Adele Iacobucci and fifth-year senior midfielder Annie McDonough, fully embraced change over the past nine months in order to turn the narrow deficits into victories this season.

Iacobucci was tabbed to the All-ACC preseason team earlier this week and McDonough was an All-ACC second-teamer last year. The Cavaliers, who went 12-9 (3-3 ACC) in 2021, were picked to finish fourth in the league’s preseason poll.

Madison said her players are in the best shape of any squad she’s had in recent seasons. Iacobucci and McDonough said their teammates challenged each other throughout the winter, spring and summer to complete any workout with purpose. When players were on grounds, they’d run or lift weights together. When they weren’t, they would send what Iacobucci termed “sweaty-photo proof” in their group text messages to show off their most recent workout.

“That’s a huge part of it,” she said about how dropping so many one-goal games a year ago motivated the Cavaliers, “and even you’d see last year we lost in overtime and that’s really when you need to have that fitness to be able to last in those overtimes and capitalize on opportunities late in the game.”

Said McDonough: “Also with the training, a lot of us have developed more mental toughness and are pushing ourselves. With our [preseason] run test, in the past, you’d see somebody would drop out and then somebody else would drop out, but this time when people were dying, everyone was encouraging each other and pushing each other to finish. That’s super important because in overtime or at the end of the game when we’re all super tired, we’re be able to stay mentally focused on the task we have.”

Madison said this year’s version of the Cavaliers possess more talent than her last few squads, too.

Of the eight freshmen on the roster, four were high school All-Americans. Madison said first-year midfielders Daniela Mendez-Trendler, Caroline Nemec and Lauren Kenah will impact the Cavaliers immediately. Mendez-Trendler and sophomore back Jans Croon played for the U.S. Under-21 team in June at the Uniphar 5-Nations tournament in Ireland, and Madison said international experience only accelerates the learning curve for younger players.

Connecticut graduate transfer back Lindsay Dickinson, who earned All-Big East accolades while with the Huskies, joined UVa and is expected to see significant playing time as well.

Iacobucci said the newcomers have blended well with the returners.

In addition to Iacobucci and McDonough, sophomore midfielder Noa Boterman and senior striker Laura Janssen, who each had five goals in 2021, are back as is senior midfielder Danielle Husar, another veteran with international experience.

“They’re as solid as any group I’ve had,” Madison said, “and as deep as any group I’ve had with the rotations and players coming off the bench, so that’s always a big plus when you have kids who can come in and who can maintain the level and contribute.”

Last year’s leading goal-scorer, Amber Ezechiels, graduated, so the Cavaliers are searching to fill that void, and frankly, score more often than they did last season. UVa ranked 36th nationally and sixth in the ACC for scoring (1.95 goals per game).

“Goal-scoring is the one thing we were missing last year,” Iacobucci said. “We were keeping teams down defensively, but we couldn’t get the goals we needed to win. So, maybe the first-years are the missing piece or working with them is the missing piece we need to get the goals in the back of the net.”

UVa, which begins the year ranked No. 12 in the NFHCA Preseason Poll, will be tested right away in nonconference action. Penn State starts the season ranked No. 11, and then the Hoos go to No. 17 Delaware on Sunday.

All seven ACC programs are in slotted in the top-20.

“It’s definitely really tough,” McDonough said of the schedule, “but it’s good when looking at postseason, which I know is far away. But those are the teams we’ll probably be playing then, so it’s cool to play them now, learn their tactics and hopefully that can help us later in the season, too.”

Said Iacobucci: “I feel refreshed by this team and I think we have a lot of potential and I hope we can fulfill that potential.”