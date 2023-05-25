Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

More than two months later, Virginia still couldn’t solve North Carolina’s Jake Knapp.

The 6-foot-5 right-handed starter for the Tar Heels threw into the sixth inning and steadied seventh-seeded UNC in a 10-2 win over No. 2-seed UVa, eliminating the Cavaliers from the ACC Tournament on Thursday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

The Hoos (45-12) had rattled off 10 straight victories entering the bout with the Tar Heels (35-21), but needed another to close Pool B action to advance in the event. Instead, UNC — the defending tournament champion — earned a spot in Saturday’s semifinals.

“Knapp was really, really good,” UVa coach Brian O’Connor said. “His changeup to our left-handed hitters was good. He was locating all of his pitches and for him to go into the sixth inning was an impressive performance by him.”

And Knapp, who threw 4.1 scoreless frames earlier this spring against the Cavaliers on March 11 as part of a UNC shutout victory, had the Hoos trying to decipher his repertoire again from the get-go on Thursday.

In the opening inning, he struck out leadoff man Griff O’Ferrall and ACC batting champion Kyle Teel to set the tone for the afternoon.

“It felt like we were behind in the count all the time,” O’Connor said. “We just couldn’t get a lot of advantage counts against [Knapp] and he did a terrific job.”

Through the first five innings, the only run UVa scored against Knapp was unearned.

Hoos freshman Henry Godbout, who singled off Knapp, came across the plate on an error in the third to knot the score at 1 when Tar Heels second baseman Jackson Van De Brake let a ground ball roll under his glove.

The tie was short-lived, though.

UNC separated with a three-run fourth versus UVa starter Connelly Early (10-2), and that the was first of three three-run innings for the bunch in Carolina blue. The Tar Heels built their lead in that fourth with an RBI single from Hunter Stokely, an RBI double from Alberto Osuna and a sacrifice fly from Colby Wilkerson.

Knapp (5-3) made the advantage hold, tallying 5.2 innings of one-earned-run ball with five strikeouts. His only blemish was the solo homer he allowed to UVa’s Ethan Anderson that Anderson yanked into the right-field seats to the cut the Cavaliers’ deficit to 4-2 in the bottom of the sixth.

But the Hoos couldn’t get any closer.

The Tar Heels added to their edge against UVa’s bullpen with a three-run seventh inning, and then piled on with a three-run eighth.

“They did a great job of being opportunistic,” said O’Connor, who noted each time the Cavaliers intentionally walked Heels standout Mac Horvath, an All-ACC first-teamer, in the seventh and eighth innings that Horvath’s teammates came through behind him.

UNC’s Tomas Frick drove in two runs with a single in the seventh and then delivered a bases-loaded double off the left-field fence to clear the bags in the next inning. He finished 3-for-5 with five RBI and a run scored.

All four relievers the Cavaliers used in the seventh and eighth innings — Evan Blanco, Brian Edgington, Jake Berry and Jay Woolfolk — were charged with at least one run.

“Where they kind of created separation in the ballgame,” O’Connor said, “were the two times we walked Horvath, but that was out of respect for Horvath. I think he’s one of the great hitters in our league and it’s no disrespect to anyone who hits after him but you look at that stat sheet and see someone with 20 home runs and I know the quality of player he is, you make that decision.

“And both of those times, Edgington [and Woolfolk] walked the next batter to set up bases loaded,” O’Connor continued, “and those are the at bats we have to buckle down and get a ground ball or a double play and we just didn’t do it. So, those are learning opportunities.”

A positive in relief for the Cavaliers was freshman Jack O’Connor, who threw two shutout innings behind Early and ahead of Blanco.

UVa will now wait for Monday’s NCAA Tournament selection show to find out what’s next.