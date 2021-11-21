Virginia eyes more defensive consistency heading into Virginia Tech matchup

Johnson’s interception came on a deep shot Pickett took and it prevented Pitt, which was due to get the ball back after halftime, from scoring late in the second quarter.

“We were in a half coverage,” Johnson said, “and I was essentially playing the deep safety. I saw pressure getting back to the quarterback and as I was guarding [Pitt wide receiver Jared Wayne], I saw the ball was underthrown and we were in good position to make a play on it.

“[UVa defensive back] Coen King actually came across and we kind of juggled and tipped it together, but I saw the ball as I was going down and it wasn’t on the ground, so I had to make sure I secured the football.”

Blount’s pick set up a game-tying field goal early in the third quarter.

There was more that UVa did well on defense. It held Pitt scoreless in the first quarter, becoming just the third opponent of Panthers this fall to do so.

In the opening period, Cavaliers freshman linebacker Mike Green sacked Pickett for a loss of five yards on a third-and-5 to derail the Panthers’ first possession. Green’s sack was one of three UVa had in the game.