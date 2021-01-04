Virginia expected to host Wake Forest despite being less than full strength

The Virginia men’s basketball team plans to host Wake Forest on Wednesday night despite dealing with a COVID-19 situation within its program.
A UVa staff member recently tested positive and forced Saturday’s game with Virginia Tech to be postponed, but the Cavaliers practiced Sunday and expect to play Wednesday.
After the staff member tested positive, everyone deemed a close contact went into quarantine. Those not placed in quarantine received negative COVID-19 test results before returning to practice. The Cavaliers will continue to test for the virus, while the staff member who tested positive and close contacts remain in quarantine.
“We’re very conservative here, and we’re trying to make the right decisions,” Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said of planning to play Wednesday night.
Bennett doesn’t expect a full group in terms of players and coaches available for the contest. The staff member who tested positive will be unavailable, as will those in quarantine.
“As of right now, we’ll have enough,” Bennett said. “We’ll have enough to play. We’ll miss a few guys. It’s more staffing and some players. If everything stays the way it is, we’ll be good to go. Not at full strength, of course.”
Wake Forest head coach Steve Forbes said earlier Monday that he knew the game was scheduled to take place Wednesday night. He doesn’t know anything about who might be impacted within UVa’s program or the number of players or coaches potentially impacted by contact tracing.
“I was told that we’re playing, and that’s all I really know,” Forbes said. “That’s the honest-to-God truth. I don’t know anything else.”
Forbes added he’s more focused on his program getting through the season. Wake Forest only played one game in December, as COVID-19 issues led to a series of schedule alterations, including a postponement of a scheduled game with UVa on Dec. 16.
Bennett revealed no details as to who might be absent Wednesday night, but he did share that Kody Stattmann is undergoing medical tests and evaluations to determine when the guard can return to the court. He hasn’t played in Virginia’s past four games. Bennett clarified that the medical team doesn’t believe the medical issue is related to COVID-19.
Stattmann isn’t expected to play Wednesday.
As far as Wednesday’s matchup with Wake Forest, Bennett believes he has enough players and staff members to safely compete against the Demon Deacons. As the season progresses, the Cavaliers want to proceed cautiously while also spending as much time on the floor as possible.
“If you can get games, you’ve got to try to play them and you want to be as ready as you can by being smart and safe but then trying to be ready to go with opportunities that are in front of you,” Bennett said.