Virginia expected to host Wake Forest despite being less than full strength

“I was told that we’re playing, and that’s all I really know,” Forbes said. “That’s the honest-to-God truth. I don’t know anything else.”

Forbes added he’s more focused on his program getting through the season. Wake Forest only played one game in December, as COVID-19 issues led to a series of schedule alterations, including a postponement of a scheduled game with UVa on Dec. 16.

Bennett revealed no details as to who might be absent Wednesday night, but he did share that Kody Stattmann is undergoing medical tests and evaluations to determine when the guard can return to the court. He hasn’t played in Virginia’s past four games. Bennett clarified that the medical team doesn’t believe the medical issue is related to COVID-19.

Stattmann isn’t expected to play Wednesday.

As far as Wednesday’s matchup with Wake Forest, Bennett believes he has enough players and staff members to safely compete against the Demon Deacons. As the season progresses, the Cavaliers want to proceed cautiously while also spending as much time on the floor as possible.

“If you can get games, you’ve got to try to play them and you want to be as ready as you can by being smart and safe but then trying to be ready to go with opportunities that are in front of you,” Bennett said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.