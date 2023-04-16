GREENSBORO, N.C. — ACC individual champion Amanda Sambach’s strong week at Sedgefield Country Club continued on Sunday, but it wasn’t enough for Virginia as the No. 22-ranked Cavaliers came up short in their bid for a conference team crown.

No. 24 Clemson won its first ACC women’s golf championship with a 3-1-1 result over the Hoos.

In the match-play event, Sambach was the lone UVa player to win her tilt, beating the Tigers’ Annabelle Pancake 2&1. Sambach fell behind 2Down after three holes, but came back to even the score up by the 10th hole and won on holes 15 and 16 to take the victory.

Clemson’s Melena Barrientos and Chole Holder defeated UVa’s Celeste Valinho and Rebecca Skolker, respectively.

The Cavaliers’ Megan Propeck battled late and had a chance even her match against Isabella Rawl, but Propeck’s birdie putt that would’ve pushed the match to extra holes, went just left of the cup. Rawl’s win was Clemson’s championship-clinching point.

UVa’s Jennifer Cleary had her match against Savannah Grewal end in a tie after 15 holes.

The appearance in the championship match was Virginia’s first since the ACC adopted the format two years ago. The Cavaliers advanced to the title by stunning No. 2 Wake Forest, 3-2, as Sambach, Propeck and Skolker picked up match victories on Saturday.

On Thursday and Friday during stroke play, Sambach outpaced the field to become UVa’s first individual champ since 2016 and the school’s third ever with her 14-under 202 — the best 54-hole score in the 35-year history of the event and the best score at any 54-hole tournament in the history of the Hoos.

Up next for the Cavaliers is NCAA regionals and their destination will be announced on April 26 at 1 p.m.