Not only will Virginia be home this coming weekend to begin postseason play, but if the Cavaliers advance through the Charlottesville Regional, they’ll play at Disharoon Park through the Super Regionals.

UVa is the national No. 7-seed for the NCAA Tournament, earning a top-eight seeding for the first time since 2014. The full 64-team field was unveiled Monday during a selection show on ESPN2.

“I just felt like Virginia was solid start to finish, and I think the committee did as well,” NCAA Division I baseball committee chair John Cohen said on a conference call after the bracket was revealed.

“It’s one of the better lineups in college baseball,” he continued on about the Cavaliers, “and a really good defensive team. It’s a team that played really well — at least by RPI standards — in the second-best league in the country, with an elite coaching staff.”

The Hoos earned one of the last two spots to host a potential Super Regional, and they were seeded ahead of No. 8 Stanford, No. 9 Miami and No. 10 Coastal Carolina. UVa edged Miami for the ACC Coastal Division crown and the Cavaliers’ RPI of 10 was better than the Hurricanes’ RPI of 12.

More importantly, UVa took all three games when the two sides met in April, and that might’ve been the difference in the Cavaliers’ path to the No. 7-seed and the right to host through the Super Regionals.

“Sweeping Miami was absolutely huge,” Cohen said, “and Miami was right on the edge there, too.”

To get to the second stage of the tournament, though, the Hoos will need to advance through their own regional, which brings Army, Oklahoma and East Carolina to Charlottesville. The Sooners were on the bubble and were one of the last four teams to get into the tournament, according to the selection show.

On Friday, top-seeded UVa (45-12) squares off with fourth-seeded Army (38-16) at noon and No. 2-seed ECU (45-17) matches up with No. 3-seed Oklahoma (31-26) at 7 p.m.

Last year, the Cavaliers and the Pirates met in the Greenville Regional, and ECU knocked off UVa, 4-2, in a winner’s bracket contest. The last time the Hoos hosted a regional, in 2016, ECU was part of it, too.

This marks the 10th time UVa has hosted a regional under 20th-year skipper Brian O’Connor.

In addition to sharing postseason history with the Pirates, the Cavaliers previously welcomed Army and Oklahoma for the 2012 Charlottesville Regional, and Army returned again to Disharoon Park in 2013 for regional action.

The winner of this year’s Charlottesville Regional will move onto the Super Regionals to meet the winner of the Conway (S.C.) Regional, which fields host Coastal Carolina, Duke, UNC Wilmington and Rider.

If it’s the seventh-seeded Cavaliers who emerge, they’ll get to welcome one of those four squads for a best-of-three series at home.

“When you watched [UVa’s] progress throughout the course of the year,” Cohen said, “I just think they were a really solid candidate to be in the top eight.”

UVa, Miami and Duke were three of eight teams from the ACC to make the NCAA tournament. Wake Forest is the No. 1-overall seed and Clemson is the No. 4-seed. Also in the field are Boston College, North Carolina and N.C. State.

The ACC’s eight squads are the second most from any league behind the SEC’s 10.