Virginia defensive lineman Richard Burney to miss the rest of the fall season

Richard Burney is a staple of the Virginia football program.
The defensive lineman played games for the Wahoos in 2015, before Bronco Mendenhall even coached the Cavaliers. He saw UVa go 2-10 in 2016, missed much of 2018 due to blood clots in his lungs and played in the Orange Bowl a season ago after returning from his medical scare.
Unfortunately for the sixth-year senior, his 2020 season is over.
Mendenhall announced the news Tuesday.
“Richard is done for the season with a health injury,” Mendenhall said. “Our team has been saddened by that. He was elected to be the player that chose his jersey first, team captain, got an extra year of eligibility granted, has overcome so, so much adversity.”
As Mendenhall mentioned, Burney is beloved by teammates.
Fighting through his health issues to play in 2019 showcased his love of football. His performance — he’s a key contributor on the defensive line — only makes him more respected by his peers.
Teammates wanted him to select his jersey number first this fall, an honor bestowed only on UVa’s most well-respected players.
Through five games this fall he made his presence felt. Teammates praised Burney's increased leadership, and he recorded a sack against both Duke and Clemson in the team’s opening two games.
He made four tackles at Miami and three tackles in games against N.C. State and Wake Forest. Burney served as one of the team’s most consistent and dynamic playmakers on the defensive front.
“Burney is a very productive d-lineman, to say the least,” defensive tackle Jowon Briggs said Monday. “He’s very good at rushing the passer. He’s very good at playing the run. He’s the strongest one of us.”
Off the field, teammates love their stellar defensive lineman.
He’s seen the lowest days of the Mendenhall era, while also enjoying the team’s 2019 victory over Virginia Tech. Burney knows Mendenhall, and he helps set the program’s expectations for younger players. He’s widely regarded as a leader, even though he’s not always the most vocal.
Briggs, a sophomore defensive lineman, says he meshed with Burney soon after meeting him. They’ve stayed close since, with Briggs eventually joining UVa and developing into a starter alongside the experienced Burney.
“Growing up, I had four older sisters, so I never really had — besides my dad — a real older brother type figure,” Briggs said. “It’s no stretch to say as soon as I met Burney on my official visit he kind of clicked as that older brother type figure. He’s someone you can learn from, you can sort of model yourself after.”
Burney delivers advice whenever teammates need it. Briggs says he’s comfortable chatting with Burney about schematic questions or topics outside the football field.
The veteran performer brings leadership and wisdom the Cavaliers admire.
Theoretically, Burney could return for a seventh year in Charlottesville due to NCAA rules allowing players eligibility relief this fall. Even with that knowledge, Mendenhall says he hasn’t spoken to any players about extra eligibility and that it will likely be a discussion topic after the stress of the season winds down.
Until then, the Cavaliers will be without one of their defensive leaders on the field. Mendenhall expects Burney to continue playing a role as an off-field leader the rest of the way.
“He won’t be with the team in an active way through the remainder of this season,” Mendenhall said. “He will be back with us, and hopefully on the sideline or just around, as soon as possible.”
