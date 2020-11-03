Virginia defensive lineman Richard Burney to miss the rest of the fall season

He made four tackles at Miami and three tackles in games against N.C. State and Wake Forest. Burney served as one of the team’s most consistent and dynamic playmakers on the defensive front.

“Burney is a very productive d-lineman, to say the least,” defensive tackle Jowon Briggs said Monday. “He’s very good at rushing the passer. He’s very good at playing the run. He’s the strongest one of us.”

Off the field, teammates love their stellar defensive lineman.

He’s seen the lowest days of the Mendenhall era, while also enjoying the team’s 2019 victory over Virginia Tech. Burney knows Mendenhall, and he helps set the program’s expectations for younger players. He’s widely regarded as a leader, even though he’s not always the most vocal.

Briggs, a sophomore defensive lineman, says he meshed with Burney soon after meeting him. They’ve stayed close since, with Briggs eventually joining UVa and developing into a starter alongside the experienced Burney.