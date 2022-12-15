Virginia defensive end Kam Butler will use extra year of eligibility, return to Cavaliers

At least one veteran member of the Virginia football program will take the NCAA up on its offer.

On Thursday, senior defensive end Kam Butler announced on Instagram that he’d return to UVa for his second season with the Hoos and his sixth year in the sport.

Butler, who transferred to UVa from Miami (Ohio) ahead of last season, racked up 29 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and two forced fumbles in his first campaign with the Cavaliers this past fall.

He’s the first team member whose eligibility would’ve ended this year to announce a decision to return to UVa.

Last week, The Daily Progress reported the NCAA would grant any Virginia football player whose college eligibility expired this past season an extra year to play as a response to the shooting on Grounds that killed three teammates last month.

UVa initiated and submitted that request to the NCAA, athletic director Carla Williams said last week.

The NCAA’s decision is likely to affect only a handful of Hoos — graduate players, sixth- or fifth-year seniors — but does give them the option to continue their college careers.

Those, according to UVa’s roster, who would have completed their final year of eligibility in 2022 include Butler, wide receivers Billy Kemp IV and Keytaon Thompson, defensive backs Darrius Bratton and Anthony Johnson, defensive end Jack Camper and defensive tackle Devontae Davis.

Kemp and Johnson have already declared for the NFL Draft.

Butler has logged 40 starts and appeared in 50 games throughout his career. He’s tallied 149 tackles, 35.5 tackles for loss and 18 sacks.