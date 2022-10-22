Virginia defense making big strides under new DC John Rudzinski

ATLANTA — Thursday night's dismantling of Georgia Tech's offense was just another piece of validation.

"Anytime you step out there and not give up a touchdown, that's a big deal," Virginia linebacker Nick Jackson said following the Cavaliers' win in Atlanta.

The Hoos' defense showed serious improvements through their first six games of the fall under new coordinator John Rudzinski, whose task was to retool the unit upon arrival from Air Force, reenergize defenders and give them a foundation to trust in on the heels of the group's immense struggles in 2021.

He promised enhanced focus on fundamentals, simplicity within his multiple-look scheme for players to understand it and an emphasis on creating turnovers as part of his plan to push UVa's defense in the right direction.

And while those traits appeared in action frequently during the first half of the campaign, they were evident in Game 7 on every snap against the Yellow Jackets to mark the latest sign that Cavaliers coach Tony Elliott found the right DC — with the suggestion from assistants Keith Gaither and Kevin Downing, who had coached against Rudzinski while working at other service academies — for the program this past offseason.

The suffocating effort Thursday enabled UVa to win. Rudzinski's defense limited Georgia Tech's offense to only a field goal in the Cavaliers' 16-9 victory.

"That's the ultimate goal," Rudzinski said about keeping the Yellow Jackets out of the end zone. "You can throw all the other stats away. That's what defense is, right? It's minimizing points on the board."

To accomplish what UVa did, it needed to eliminate Georgia Tech's emerging strength — the Yellow Jackets' rushing attack.

Ahead of the Cavaliers' visit to Bobby Dodd Stadium, Georgia Tech earned back-to-back wins over Pittsburgh and Duke while tallying 232 yards on the ground against the Panthers and 180 rushing yards against the Blue Devils.

Virginia held the Yellow Jackets to 55 rushing yards — the fewest the Cavaliers have allowed in any game since Boston College had minus-7 rushing yards during a Dec. 5, 2020 contest. Georgia Tech running back Hassan Hall, who went for 157 rushing yards against Pitt, had only 42 against UVa.

The home team's inability to run the ball forced them to throw it, and whether it was starting quarterback Jeff Sims or backup Zach Gibson behind center, the Yellow Jackets didn't have it any easier through the air.

Before Sims exited in the second quarter with injury, his most important pass of the evening was tipped into the air and intercepted in the end zone by Cavaliers safety Coen King in the first period. That was one of two takeaways for UVa, which got its other on Jackson's fumble recovery in the third quarter.

And on any instance Gibson dropped back to throw, a parade of UVa defenders were there to greet him. The Cavaliers racked up eight sacks, including seven of Gibson. The eight total sacks were the most by any ACC team in a game this year, and the most UVa has had since registering a school-record nine against Duke in 2006.

Jackson, defensive end Chico Bennett Jr. and defensive end Paul Akere were credited with two sacks each. Defensive lineman Michael Diatta had one and both defensive linemen Aaron Faumui and Kam Butler had half a sack apiece.

"Our D-Line is full of playmakers," Jackson said, "and they're relentless, so they went out there, got pressure on the quarterback and were fighting their butts off. And we were able to make some plays. Coach Rud put us in some great scenarios and positions to make plays."

Rudzinski said against Gibson, "You try to mix the coverages, mix the fronts and hopefully, you keep an offense a little bit on their heels."

He said he wanted to keep Georgia Tech away from manageable third downs, which the Cavaliers were able to do.

They forced the Yellow Jackets to go three-and-out nine times on Thursday. In UVa's loss to Louisville earlier this month, the Cardinals only went three-and-out three times and their quarterback was never sacked.

Rudzinski, Jackson and other UVa players said the defense worked diligently during the bye week to get those issues corrected before becoming a lingering problem.

"We just keep on preaching consistency and then playing with great effort," Rudzinski said.