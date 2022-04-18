Virginia defense is tackling the basics in spring practice

John Rudzinski can share the plenty he’s learned about his defense in regard to the personnel he’s getting to know and the scheme he’s implemented through 12 spring practices.

The first-year Virginia defensive coordinator, though, for good reason cannot detail how his defenders have evolved as tacklers.

He likely won’t be able to assess that until September.

“We’ve had a chance to scrimmage,” Rudzinski said Monday, “but you really don’t have an idea as far as the fruits of your labor until you play football games. But it’s been an emphasis and will continue to be an emphasis.”

Rudzinski vowed upon his arrival from Air Force to prioritize fundamentals, teach great tackling habits and stress the basics in order to improve.

And he’s held true to his word, according to members of the Cavaliers’ defense, who are put through a tackling circuit — breaking down the proper, correct techniques to take down an opposing quarterback, ball-carrier or pass-catcher — during each practice.

“You can never get tired of it,” junior defensive lineman Jahmeer Carter said.

“Every detail matters from the ground up,” senior linebacker Nick Jackson, UVa’s top tackler each of the last two seasons with 117 in 2021 and 105 in 2020, said. “So, we’re working on every single little thing that you could imagine from tackling to hand placement to going back to every fundamental you learn in Pee Wee football, so [Rudzinski] is definitely practicing what he preaches.”

Jackson and Carter, Rudzinski said, as well as defensive lineman Aaron Faumui, outside linebackers Chico Bennett Jr. and Mike Green and defensive backs Antonio Clary and Anthony Johnson have each put together strong springs.

The Hoos conclude drills on Saturday with their 4 p.m. Blue-White game at Scott Stadium, where Rudzinski’s bunch get show off in front of fans for the first time how they fit within the new-look defense — a mix of a 3-4 and 4-2-5 — in addition to how they can translate the fundamentals they’ve been repeatedly working on during practice over the last month to a game-like situation.

The unit is eager to prove both individually and as a group they’ve made strides since this past fall when the defense was unreliable and one of the nation’s worst.

“The way we ended last year, we don’t want to end that way,” Clary said, “so we come in with a chip on our shoulder every single day just to get better.”

Rudzinski said he’s noticed his players’ willingness to improve.

“They’ve shown it by the way that they’ve worked,” he said, “and understand that there’s a consistency to the way we all work. And that if we’re going to be good professionally, if we’re going to be good here in this game, then we’ve got to stack days on top of each other and that frankly, it’s not going to be the snap of a finger or it’s not going be something we put in the microwave and it’s done. It’s something we’re going to have to put in the oven, put on slow roast and see if we can really, really cook it the right way.”

As Carter noted, the commitment to acing the essentials could make the difference come fall.

“I think in the long term, the fundamentals will help our end-game performance when things get heated in the moment, when we get tired,” Carter said. “We can always fall back on our fundamentals. That’s always an important piece.”

Said Rudzinski: “And if we can continue to get after it in the weight room after we commence spring, we’ll have the chance to build physically, build power and then also from a fundamental standpoint, every day we’re trying to make sure we instill those.”

