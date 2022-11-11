Virginia cornerback Anthony Johnson earns invitation to Senior Bowl

His superb final campaign isn’t going unnoticed.

Virginia cornerback Anthony Johnson earned an invite to the Reese’s Senior Bowl and accepted it, the postseason all-star game announced on social media on Friday.

The contest will be played Feb. 4, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala., and equally as important to the game for Johnson and the rest of the draft prospects participating, will be the practices that occur during the week leading into it. Talent-evaluators and scouts from all 32 NFL teams will be in attendance to see, chat with and judge players throughout the week.

The Senior Bowl is considered the marquee postseason all-season game and one of the pivotal parts of the pre-draft process.

Entering UVa’s Saturday meeting with Pittsburgh, Johnson has racked up 11 pass breakups to go along with two interceptions and 47 tackles this season. His 1.4 pass breakups per game are the sixth most nationally.

“He’s done a really nice job competing,” Cavaliers defensive coordinator and co-defensive backs coach John Rudzinski said of Johnson earlier this month.

Rudzinski also said Johnson is diligent in his preparation for each game.

The cornerback is in his second year with the Hoos after transferring from Louisville ahead of the 2021 season, and this fall, he and junior cornerback Fentrell Cypress II have paired together to create one of the top duos at the position across the sport.

For his college career, Johnson has tallied 134 tackles, seven interceptions and 37 pass breakups.

His appearance at the Senior Bowl will continue a long history of former Cavaliers in the game, too. A pair of Johnson’s current coaches — linebackers coach Clint Sintim (2009) and defensive ends coach Chris Slade (1993) — played in the game after their UVa careers ended and so did others like Tiki Barber, Matt Schaub, D’Brickashaw Ferguson and Morgan Moses. The most recent ex-Hoos to play in the Senior Bowl were Tony Poljan and Charles Snowden in 2021.