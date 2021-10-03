Virginia commit Will Bettridge enjoys Cavaliers' win over his hometown team

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Will Bettridge was decked out in orange Thursday night at Hard Rock Stadium, but the Miami native wasn’t supporting the hometown Hurricanes.
Bettridge, a high school kicker in the class of 2022, was cheering for Bronco Mendenhall and the Virginia Cavaliers. The UVa commit spoke to The Daily Progress at halftime of Thursday’s game between Virginia and Miami, looking ahead at what a potential win over the Hurricanes might mean.
“Miami brings in all these top recruits every year,” Bettridge said. “For a team like UVa, big-time academic school, to just come in and whip them would just mean a lot, especially to me growing up in Miami and now being committed to UVa.”
The Virginia commit later watched as kicking played a massive role in the final outcome.
Miami placekicker Andres Borregales missed a 33-yard field goal as time expired to hand the Cavaliers their first win in Miami since 2011. Borregales’ attempt slammed into the left upright, narrowly missing.
Virginia won 30-28.
The victory gave UVa just its second win over the Hurricanes since 2015. The Cavaliers’ kicking game proved to be huge in the win. Backup kicker Brendan Farrell made both of his field goal attempts. He stepped up for the Wahoos with usual starter Justin Duenkel out with injury.
Head coach Bronco Mendenhall called Farrell’s performance “outstanding.”
Virginia’s win only adds to Bettridge’s excitement about joining the program. It also gives him bragging rights at home. His sister attends Miami.
“Definitely a little house divided type of thing,” Bettridge joked.
Bettridge, who plays at Gulliver Prep, also had scholarship offers from schools such as Michigan, LSU and Georgia Tech, according to 24/7 Sports. He decided to leave Miami for Charlottesville, citing academics and the team’s future prospects of winning the ACC Coastal Division.
He’s not the only player to head from the Miami area to UVa, and those connections were another deciding factor in his commitment.
Linebacker D’Sean Perry and wide receiver Sean Moore both hail from the area. The team’s most notable player from Miami is defensive end Mandy Alonso, a team captain who recorded two sacks and broke the rock Thursday night against the Hurricanes.
Alonso, a fifth-year senior, had never won in Miami during his UVa career until Thursday night.
“It means a lot,” Alonso said. “I’m from down here. I’ve never won down here, even in the Orange Bowl. It’s been frustrating the last three or four times. Just getting that one, it’s refreshing.”
Alonso, Moore and Perry all attended Gulliver Prep, the same school as Bettridge. The head coach at Gulliver Prep, Earl Sims, played his college football at Virginia.
Moore was Bettridge’s holder on field goals when Bettridge was a freshman in high school.
“I already know that when I get there my freshman year, I’m gonna feel comfortable just being with people I already know,” Bettridge said. “That’s definitely a big thing.”
While it might be a stretch to say there’s a Miami-to-UVa pipeline, the Cavaliers are taking advantage of their relationships in the talent-rich area.
“Having Coach Sims go to UVa and having D’Sean, Sean and Mandy there, it’s just a big family,” Bettridge said.
The majority of folks wearing orange Thursday night left Hard Rock Stadium devastated by the result of a field goal. One Miami kicker with a budding love for UVa and its growing ties to his hometown left the stadium thrilled.