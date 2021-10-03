Virginia commit Will Bettridge enjoys Cavaliers' win over his hometown team

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Will Bettridge was decked out in orange Thursday night at Hard Rock Stadium, but the Miami native wasn’t supporting the hometown Hurricanes.

Bettridge, a high school kicker in the class of 2022, was cheering for Bronco Mendenhall and the Virginia Cavaliers. The UVa commit spoke to The Daily Progress at halftime of Thursday’s game between Virginia and Miami, looking ahead at what a potential win over the Hurricanes might mean.

“Miami brings in all these top recruits every year,” Bettridge said. “For a team like UVa, big-time academic school, to just come in and whip them would just mean a lot, especially to me growing up in Miami and now being committed to UVa.”

The Virginia commit later watched as kicking played a massive role in the final outcome.

Miami placekicker Andres Borregales missed a 33-yard field goal as time expired to hand the Cavaliers their first win in Miami since 2011. Borregales’ attempt slammed into the left upright, narrowly missing.

Virginia won 30-28.