Virginia, Coastal Carolina agree to three-game series

Bronco Mendenhall’s program will host one of the top Group of Five programs in college football next season, it was announced Monday.

Virginia and Coastal Carolina agreed to a three-year series that begins next fall. UVa hosts Coastal Carolina, currently the No. 16 team in the country, on Nov. 19, 2022.

UVa will host Richmond, Old Dominion and Coastal Carolina as its nonconference home schedule in 2022. The team’s lone nonconference road game next fall is a matchup at Illinois.

In 2024, Mendenhall’s team travels to Coastal Carolina for a road game on Sept. 21. Coastal Carolina returns to Scott Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025.

UVa’s 2024 nonconference schedule includes home games with Richmond and Maryland and road matchups at Notre Dame and Coastal Carolina. In 2025, the Cavaliers are scheduled to play at BYU and host Coastal Carolina. Two more nonconference games have yet to be announced.

“Our scheduling philosophy focuses on bringing strong national competition to Brooks Stadium and we are pleased to announce this series with the University of Virginia which meets that philosophy,” Matt Hogue, Coastal Carolina’s vice president of intercollegiate athletics and university recreation, said in a statement.