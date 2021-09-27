Virginia, Coastal Carolina agree to three-game series

Bronco Mendenhall’s program will host one of the top Group of Five programs in college football next season, it was announced Monday.
Virginia and Coastal Carolina agreed to a three-year series that begins next fall. UVa hosts Coastal Carolina, currently the No. 16 team in the country, on Nov. 19, 2022.
UVa will host Richmond, Old Dominion and Coastal Carolina as its nonconference home schedule in 2022. The team’s lone nonconference road game next fall is a matchup at Illinois.
In 2024, Mendenhall’s team travels to Coastal Carolina for a road game on Sept. 21. Coastal Carolina returns to Scott Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025.
UVa’s 2024 nonconference schedule includes home games with Richmond and Maryland and road matchups at Notre Dame and Coastal Carolina. In 2025, the Cavaliers are scheduled to play at BYU and host Coastal Carolina. Two more nonconference games have yet to be announced.
“Our scheduling philosophy focuses on bringing strong national competition to Brooks Stadium and we are pleased to announce this series with the University of Virginia which meets that philosophy,” Matt Hogue, Coastal Carolina’s vice president of intercollegiate athletics and university recreation, said in a statement.
It’s an exciting matchup for UVa. The Chanticleers have burst onto the national scene. The once-FCS team turned Sun Belt member went 11-1 in 2020, defeating Kansas, Appalachian State and BYU in the process. The team’s lone loss was a 37-34 overtime defeat to Liberty in its bowl game.
Coastal Carolina is 4-0 this fall with three of the four wins coming by at least 25 points. The Chanticleers possess a dynamic offense, which is averaging a shade over 45 points per game this season. The group, led by redshirt sophomore quarterback Grayson McCall, averaged 37 points per game last year.
For UVa fans, a 2024 road trip to Myrtle Beach likely brings some excitement for both the scenic destination and the quality opponent. Coastal Carolina is about a six-hour drive away from Charlottesville.
“This series also provides a regional flavor that resonates with many current students and alumni who hail from the Mid-Atlantic area,” Hogue said. “We look forward to starting the series next season in Charlottesville.”
The 2024 road trip adds an interesting wrinkle regarding the viewing experience for UVa fans. Coastal Carolina plays on teal artificial home turf, giving the home field a unique look. The Chanticleers are currently riding a 10-game home winning streak.