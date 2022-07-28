Virginia coaching staff continues to fine-tune their schemes as fall camp nears

Their continuing objective through the end of August is to determine exactly how Virginia will operate come kickoff.

Upon first-year coach Tony Elliott’s assembling of his initial staff earlier this offseason, he and those assistant coaches traded ideas and concepts to create the offensive and defensive systems the Cavaliers installed during their spring practices. Ever since the conclusion of spring drills in April, they’ve studied to refine and assess the team’s strengths and weaknesses within their schemes ahead of training camp, which opens on Wednesday.

“And we’re still doing it,” running backs coach Keith Gaither said with a laugh on Thursday at the Welsh Indoor Practice Facility.

Perhaps, the constant need to evaluate and then adapt stems from the many different football backgrounds the coaches have as they attempt to blend those well while fine-tuning their strategy methods.

Aside from defensive coordinator John Rudzinski and defensive backs coach Curome Cox, who left Air Force for UVa together, as well as wide receivers coach Marques Hagans and offensive line coach Garett Tujague, who each were in the same roles for former Cavaliers coach Bronco Mendenhall, the current offensive and defensive staff members haven’t worked alongside each other before this year.

Including Elliott, the 2022 UVa staff features 11 coaches that were working for eight different teams — six in college football, one in the NFL and one in the high school game — last year.

“Really what Coach Elliott did was super unique in our industry,” Rudzinski said. “… All these new pieces are working together, which is really, really beneficial to look at from a holistic perspective, but it’s my job on the defensive side of the ball to take all those different ideas and be able to meld them into who we are identity wise. That’s been one of the fun things from a schematic and personnel standpoint.”

First-year offensive coordinator Des Kitchings has the same responsibility on offense, and with the help of his fellow offensive assistants, he did a detailed examination of the spring to be more prepared for preseason practices and ultimately start honing in on what the Cavaliers are likely to use by the time their Sept. 3 opener against Richmond rolls around.

“We went through every run scheme, every pass concept, every protection and said, ‘OK, does this fit us?’” Kitchings said. “‘Or do we need to tweak what we’re teaching or how we’re doing this?’ And so, we continue to make it better.”

In the running game, the Cavaliers are likely to incorporate elements of the wide zone that Kitchings knows from throughout his career with stops at Vanderbilt, N.C. State, South Carolina, and most recently, the Atlanta Falcons, in addition to gap-counter concepts Elliott used at Clemson. Kitchings said Hagans has provided valuable insight about the passing game and how UVa has succeeded with it over the last few years.

“We threw a lot of football at [players in the spring],” Gaither said. “Different schemes, different stuff and our defense did so much. They’d move around and get you multiple looks, so I’m pretty excited about where we’re at.”

Linebackers coach Clint Sintim, the lone holdover from last season on the defensive staff, said he can’t remember being around a coach as thorough as Rudzinski is, and that he has a plan based on the group’s assessment of the spring.

“We’ll watch every play consecutively and notes will be taken and opinions will be given out,” Sintim said. “Then, by the end of that breakdown, we have a better idea of what we have, what we did well and what we didn’t do well, and so then there’s a focus on how we can get better. Then, those are some of the things that are at least starting points going into camp as far as development.”

Rudzinski said the most critical element for his unit is to disrupt the opposing passer.

“What we’ve done is try to build a defense that allows guys to get on an edge and try to get after the quarterback,” he said, “and if we can make that one position uncomfortable, when they take off the red [non-contact, practice] jersey, we’re going to have a chance to be successful.”

As for finding out UVa’s most effective ways of pressuring the quarterback, that’s just one area Rudzinski will try to learn over the next month while he and the defensive staff further decipher the concepts that fit this version of the Cavaliers best.

“That’s the million-dollar question,” he said. “It’s, how can you be as simple as you absolutely can be and minimize the complexity to be able to be successful at the highest level? That, for any organization, is a challenge.” ​