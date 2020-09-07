Virginia coaches offer high praise for freshman quarterback Ira Armstead

When Virginia announced its recruiting class for the 2020 early signing period in December, head coach Bronco Mendenhall raved about Ira Armstead. He felt the Cavaliers found an unheralded gem in the quarterback from Indiana.

“We love his length, we love his athleticism, we love his measurables,” Mendenhall said of Armstead.

UVa’s head coach even compared Armstead to Bryce Perkins, days before Perkins put together an electrifying performance in an Orange Bowl loss to Florida.

Even with comparisons to Perkins by Mendenhall, few top-tier FBS programs showed interest in Armstead. Rivals ranked him as a two-star prospect, and Virginia was the only Power 5 squad to offer him a scholarship, according to the site.

Several of the teams pursuing Armstead were squads at the FCS level. The FBS teams showing interest play in the MAC.

Virginia entered the recruiting fold as the best team, at least in terms of recent on-field performance, pursuing the quarterback. Armstead selected UVa, giving himself a chance to showcase his talents at the ACC level.