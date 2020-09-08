Virginia coaches look for ways to get Keytaon Thompson on the field

In a 2018 win over Stephen F. Austin, Thompson recorded seven total touchdowns. Five game through the air, while he added 109 rushing yards and two scores with his legs.

While he didn’t receive any carries in 2019, Thompson did secure one reception for eight yards toward the end of last season. When on the field, Thompson made plays for the Bulldogs.

Accuracy as a passer hurt Thompson at times, but he’s an explosive athlete.

“Keytaon, an amazing athlete,” Mendenhall said. “Big and strong and physical and very good with the ball in his hands as a runner and more dynamic in that capacity. Brennan, probably more well-rounded from all parts of quarterback play and so more options and more versatility would probably be the best way I would describe it, but really impressed with Keytaon as well.”

It’s clear from recent interviews with offensive coaches that Armstrong offers UVa the best chance to win football games this fall. The left-handed quarterback knows the offense well from his previous seasons behind Perkins learning the system. He’s developed chemistry with the wide receivers, and he’s dynamic enough with his legs to pick up first downs rushing.