Virginia coach Tony Elliott reveals the biggest challenge the Cavaliers face in recruiting

The relentless outreach Tony Elliott and the Virginia assistants have done in his first few months as coach of the Cavaliers has helped the Hoos take their initial step successfully.

Ahead of the February signing date, they trekked to high schools throughout the Commonwealth to meet prep coaches and make a positive impression. Since then, they’ve attended and spoken at coaches clinics in Richmond and Northern Virginia, and, according to the team’s director of high school relations Blanda Wolfe, have another clinic stop scheduled for Virginia Beach.

“I think the [high school] coaches are in a good space,” Elliott said after he, offensive coordinator Des Kitchings and defensive coordinator John Rudzinski spoke at The Championship Football Coaches Clinic — the premier event of its kind in the state — in Richmond this past Saturday.

“I think they believe we have genuine intentions of recruiting the state,” Elliott said. “But I think the challenge is getting the young people to not listen to outside noise, and give us a chance to articulate and show them what we’re all about and what the future looks like. So, that’s the biggest challenge.

“It’s really capturing the attention,” he continued, “because right now, there’s some things at other places that might be a little bit more flashy. But what I believe is, what I’m providing and what I’m selling is going to last forever and not just for a moment.”

Elliott hopes prospects will value the substance in all aspects of their lives that’ll come with his ‘Model Program’ that he’s laying the ground work for now with the current group of Hoos, and sharing with high school coaches about how it’ll develop over time to impact future players who go through UVa.

The Cavaliers will welcome recruits and high school coaches to visit their spring practices in Charlottesville starting later this month. Their first practice is slated for March 22.

“I think we’re going to have a lot of coaches and recruits come up to practice and everything like that,” Wolfe said. “And it starts at the top. Coach Elliott has done a great job of reaching out to different people and different coaches, and we’re looking forward to the spring to get people up to us, especially because the last couple of years with COVID we haven’t had anybody really. It’s going to be fun.”

This is happening all while UVa’s bitter rival, Virginia Tech, is trying to accomplish a similar objective. Both new coaching staffs are putting in time-consuming efforts to push to be at the forefront of the mind for every in-state prospect that has a chance to play at a Power Five school. The Cavaliers and the Hokies are trying to beat each other to the punch, and at the same time reestablish themselves as top options ahead of programs such as Penn State, North Carolina or Ohio State, which have done a nice job recruiting Virginia in recent years.

The consensus from high school coaches is they’d be happy if UVa and Virginia Tech were constantly battling for their players.

Hokies coach Brent Pry and defensive line coach J.C. Price also spoke at the clinic in Richmond this past Saturday and the entire Virginia Tech staff was there, too, just like UVa’s. The night before, Pry and company held a chalk talk with high school coaches in the capital city.

“It goes hand-and-hand with the philosophy of our program, being an inside-out program,” Elliott said. “We’re in the state of Virginia and we need great relationships with the high school coaches here because I know in the future — in order for us to get to where we want to go — it’s going to take the best and brightest from the state of Virginia staying at home either at Virginia or Virginia Tech to lead us into the future.”

Said Wolfe: “We want to win with Virginia guys who fit UVa and we’ll do what we can to do that. We want to keep the majority of the guys in the state. And within the year, we’d love to get to where it’s us and the team down the road, that it’s between us and them, and that all the guys stay in the state. We’d love to have that.”

That’s where Elliott stressing his ‘Model Program’ plan with prospects could be a separator.

Through some interaction with the Cavaliers who are nearing their first spring under Elliott, he said he senses they’re beginning to buy into and understand what he wants out of them and how his vision can boost the team forward.

UVa has held winter workouts since January with new strength coach Adam Smotherman, who followed Elliott from Clemson to the Cavaliers. The on-field staff is limited with how much involvement they can have with their players because of NCAA rules.

“They’re starting to,” Elliott said, “and time is limited because we’re restricted. But as we get into spring ball, they’ve heard a lot of the things I’ve shared already and they’ve heard it multiple times but we’ll be able to be more consistent with the messaging once we’re able to be with them 20 hours a week and having ‘em captive at certain times as an entire team throughout the course of spring ball.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.