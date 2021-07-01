Virginia coach Tina Thompson to coach WNBA All-Star Game

Virginia women’s basketball head coach Tina Thompson will team up with another WNBA legend, Lisa Leslie, to coach the WNBA side in the upcoming WNBA All-Star Game.

The game will take place on July 14 in Las Vegas and can be seen live on ESPN. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

Thompson and Leslie were selected as co-head coaches for the event, giving two former WNBA stars a chance to be involved with 25-year anniversary of the league’s creation. The WNBA All-Star team will compete against members of the U.S. women’s national team.

Dawn Staley, a Virginia alumna and the head coach of South Carolina’s women’s basketball team, will coach the national team.

“I am honored to have another opportunity to represent the game I love,” Thompson said. “The 25th year of the WNBA is such a huge accomplishment for our game. It allows my girls to continue to dream bigger than where they currently are which is an accomplishment in itself. The privilege to have a role model or example of what’s possible continues. I am so very proud to be a small piece of that.”

During her WNBA career, which lasted 17 years, Thompson won four championships and was named to the All-WNBA Team eight times. She competed in nine All-Star Games and won All-Star Game MVP honors in 2000.