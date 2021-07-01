 Skip to main content
Virginia coach Tina Thompson to coach WNBA All-Star Game
BASKETBALL

Virginia head coach Tina Thompson reacts to a call during the game against East Carolina at John Paul Jones Arena.

 ANDREW SHURTLEFF, THE DAILY PROGRESS

Virginia women’s basketball head coach Tina Thompson will team up with another WNBA legend, Lisa Leslie, to coach the WNBA side in the upcoming WNBA All-Star Game.

The game will take place on July 14 in Las Vegas and can be seen live on ESPN. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

Thompson and Leslie were selected as co-head coaches for the event, giving two former WNBA stars a chance to be involved with 25-year anniversary of the league’s creation. The WNBA All-Star team will compete against members of the U.S. women’s national team.

Dawn Staley, a Virginia alumna and the head coach of South Carolina’s women’s basketball team, will coach the national team.

“I am honored to have another opportunity to represent the game I love,” Thompson said. “The 25th year of the WNBA is such a huge accomplishment for our game. It allows my girls to continue to dream bigger than where they currently are which is an accomplishment in itself. The privilege to have a role model or example of what’s possible continues. I am so very proud to be a small piece of that.”

During her WNBA career, which lasted 17 years, Thompson won four championships and was named to the All-WNBA Team eight times. She competed in nine All-Star Games and won All-Star Game MVP honors in 2000.

Thompson’s professional playing career also saw her win two Olympic gold medals with Team USA.

She became UVa’s head coach in April of 2018. The Cavaliers are 25-41 under Thompson’s guidance.

