Virginia closes signing day strong by signing longtime pledge Robinson

The timing of his announcement made for some drama Wednesday evening.

But in the end, Virginia held onto the top prize in its 2023 recruiting class and closed the early signing period strongly by inking highly sought-after Essex (Tappahannock) linebacker Kamren Robinson. The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder streamed his signing ceremony live on Facebook, and ultimately opted to stick with the Cavaliers.

"Go Hoos!" Robinson said as he put on his UVa cap during the ceremony.

“I believe he’s the most dynamic football player in the state of Virginia, regardless of what the rankings may say,” Cavaliers coach Tony Elliott said. “Just watching the way he plays, watching him on the basketball court, he’s a three-sport athlete and comes from a great family. He’s extremely humble. He’s got a big, bright smile and a ton of charisma.”

Robinson was the Virginia High School League’s Class 1 Defensive Player of the Year and earned All-State honors this past fall, when interest from a fellow ACC program and an SEC team on the rise began to quickly accelerate.

UVa had to fend off Florida State and South Carolina, each of which earned a visit from Robinson in the last two weeks, to keep the centerpiece of class on board. Cavaliers linebackers coach Clint Sintim was the lead recruiter on Robinson and took his verbal pledge all the way back in July.

“It was a battle down the stretch with some other big schools, big programs,” Elliott said, “but ultimately, I believe that it came down to the quality of the relationships.

“Coach Sintim did an outstanding job with his family and Kam to foster those relationships,” Elliott continued, “and letting him know what our vision is here for him at the University of Virginia, which is to be a guy – and I told him point blank – that he needs to be a team captain.”

Robinson is a three-star prospect by 247Sports.com and ranked as the ninth best prospect in all of Virginia and the 37th best linebacker nationally.

In addition to football, Robinson was a captain for Essex’s basketball and baseball teams, too.

The Cavaliers finished Wednesday with 23 players – 19 high schoolers and four transfers – officially in its class.

Robinson was the seventh native of the Commonwealth to sign as part of the group. In the last cycle, UVa signed just one player from Virginia.

“The staff did a really good job of finding guys that we believe fit what we’re trying to do as a program,” Elliott said about the in-state he prospects signed, “who we are and what we represent as an institution.”

O-Lineman Surber felt prioritized

At least one of the state’s premier prospects felt Virginia made him a point of emphasis in this cycle.

“When it came to priority, they prioritized me very well,” Patriot (Nokesville) offensive lineman Cole Surber said. “I felt important to them and felt at home and like I was wanted there.”

Surber grew up as a Virginia Tech fan and has family in Southwest Virginia, but he said in spite of not rooting for the Cavaliers as a kid, he continuously wanted to return to Charlottesville for visits because of how the coaching staff treated him.

He said he formed a tight bond with Elliott since they share a similar spiritual belief.

“The man is just amazing and he has his values set,” Surber said. “He knows what he’s looking for in players and in coaches, and the vision he has for the program. And I feel like a guy like that is someone I want to be coached under, and I can’t wait to be part of what he has planned for UVa. It’s going to be great, and out of all the other schools – and some of those we’re pretty big schools – UVa spoke something to me that the other ones just didn’t.”

He was the first verbal pledge in the class this past spring and picked up other notable offers from Kentucky, Maryland, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Surber said over the next few years he expects UVa to continue to trend upward while recruiting the Commonwealth.

Hardy has versatility

Eagles Landing (McDonough, Ga.) safety Caleb Hardy said he can play any of the three safety positions within Virginia’s defense.

His high school team ran the same defense this past fall as the Cavaliers do under coordinator John Rudzinski, and Hardy anticipates he’ll be able to pick it up quickly in college.

“I love the defense,” Hardy said. “I love the way they play it. They can do so many different coverages. They can play Cover 3, Cover 2 and they play some man.”

Elliott welcomes winners

For someone with six College Football Playoff appearances as an assistant coach in his previous job, it’s no surprise Elliott puts a premium on players with winning pedigree.

And on Wednesday, Elliott said the combined win-loss record of the high school teams in which his signees were from this past fall was 188-58.

“What I like about this class is we’ve got a bunch of winners,” Elliott said, “and five of the young men were part of state championship teams, so really feel good about that.”