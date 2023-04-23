The 2022-23 Commonwealth Clash trophy will reside in Charlottesville.

The University of Virginia athletic department secured the title in this season’s competition with Virginia Tech on Sunday when the Cavaliers’ men’s golf team posted a better finish at the ACC Championships than the Hokies. Virginia tied for third-place during the stroke play portion of the event to advance to the match play semifinals, while Virginia Tech was 12th overall.

The Commonwealth Clash — which was originally called the Commonwealth Challenge (2005 to 2007) — is an all-sports competition between the Cavaliers and Hokies and has been a part of the rivalry since 2014.

It is an all-sports points-based program, with the Commonwealth Clash trophy presented to the winning school each year for its victories in head-to-head competitions.

In sports where there is not a regular-season head-to-head meeting between the schools, the point between the respective programs is contested at ACC Championship competitions.

The point from the men’s golf competition gave the Wahoos an 11-8 advantage over the Hokies with just two points still at stake. Those final two points will be decided at the ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships, which will take place May 11-13.

Virginia won the two Commonwealth Challenge competitions and now has claimed four of the seven Commonwealth Clash titles with one tie. The 2019-20 Commonwealth Clash was left undecided due to the cancellation of spring sports because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, UVa has earned Commonwealth Clash points in men’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, volleyball, women’s swimming, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s golf and women’s lacrosse. The teams split points in women’s soccer (two matches) and men’s basketball (two games).