With a league batting title to his name and unmatched durability behind the plate, Virginia junior catcher Kyle Teel was voted Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year, the ACC announced on Monday.

Teel is the third player from UVa ever to earn the honor and the first since Sean Doolittle did in 2006.

This spring, Teel batted .414, becoming only the fifth catcher over the past 30 years in the ACC to top the conference in hitting. His 91 hits and 23 doubles were also tied for the most in the league.

“Kyle Teel, I believe, is one of the best players in college baseball,” UVa skipper Brian O’Connor said. “First and foremost, he catches every inning for us and he’s caught every inning but four or five for us and that’s so rare in baseball. A lot of times, people give a catcher a day off and they DH him, but he’s ready to play every day.

“… And what he’s done to win the batting title in the ACC,” O’Connor continued, “is incredibly impressive and we’re just so proud of him and fortunate he’s in our uniform.”

Teel smacked 11 homers and drove in 58 runs, too.

He was one of four Cavaliers to earn All-ACC first-team accolades, and was joined by junior third baseman Jake Gelof, junior center fielder Ethan O’Donnell and sophomore shortstop Griff O’Ferrall.

Gelof paced the ACC in RBI with 84 and was second in the league with 22 homers. It’s the second consecutive season he’s earned a nod on the All-ACC first team.

O’Donnell, in his first year with the Cavaliers as a transfer from Northwestern, hit .364 with 16 doubles and 11 homers. O’Ferrall finished second in the batting race to Teel, with a .404 average to go along with 68 runs scored, 16 doubles and 16 stolen bases.

Sophomore first baseman Ethan Anderson, junior starting pitcher Connelly Early and graduate starting pitcher Brian Edgington were named All-ACC third-team choices.