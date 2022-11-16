Virginia cancels Saturday's football game against Coastal Carolina

Virginia will not play its game scheduled for Saturday against Coastal Carolina, UVa announced on Wednesday morning.

The cancellation comes in the aftermath of this past Sunday’s shooting on Grounds in Charlottesville that resulted in the death of three Cavaliers – wide receivers Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr. as well as linebacker and defensive end D’Sean Perry. A fourth member of the team, running back Mike Hollins, was wounded in the shooting and underwent a second surgery on Tuesday.

UVa coach Tony Elliott visited Hollins’ family at the hospital on Tuesday, he said, during a somber joint press conference with athletic director Carla Williams on Tuesday afternoon.

Williams said then a decision regarding of the status of the game would come soon.

“We’ll make it together,” she said. “It will be a discussion with Coach and the team. Obviously, they’re going through a lot, and we want to make sure they’re involved as well. We’ll use our best judgment.”

On Wednesday, Atlantic Coast Conference commissioner Jim Phillips said in a statement: “Our hearts continue to be with the families, friends, teammates and classmates of Devin, Lavel and D’Sean, and the entire University of Virginia community. We fully support UVa, including its decision to cancel this weekend’s football game. Our focus is on the young men and women impacted by this tragedy.”

Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell, who knew Davis well through recruiting, echoed Phillips.

“Our program is heartbroken for the University of Virginia, the victims’ families, loved ones, friends,” Chadwell said, “and the entire community of Charlottesville. While our football team was looking forward to competing against the University of Virginia, we support their decision not to play. Our program will continue to uplift their program, University, and community in our prayers as they continue to navigate this difficult time. We all stand in solidarity with UVa.”

No decision has been made yet about the Cavaliers’ Nov. 26 rivalry game at Virginia Tech, according to Wednesday morning’s press release.